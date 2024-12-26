Boxing Day sales 2024 live: Top deals to shop today at Lush, Space NK, Dunelm and more
The Boxing Day 2024 sales have arrived. And if Santa missed something off your list, fear not, you’ll be glad to know the deals are impressive.
Amazon, Argos and Currys are offering big discounts across everything from air fryers to AirPods, while you can tick off your fashion and beauty wishlist thanks to Boots, Selfridges and M&S discounts. To help make shopping a little easier, I’m rounding up all of the latest and greatest deals right here.
Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers have covered the Boxing Day sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. What’s more, we only recommend products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure the discounts we include are ones we’d go for ourselves.
So, sit back, enjoy the festive TV schedule, and let our expert-curated early Boxing Day deals wash over you like a tide of festive discounts.
Happy Boxing Day!
Besides turkey leftovers, long walks and feel-good films, there’s only one thing on the Boxing Day agenda each year: shopping the best deals.
From Amazon, John Lewis and Currys to M&S, Boots and Selfridges, all the biggest retailers offer Boxing Day discounts. Whether you’re after Apple AirPods, Charlotte Tilbury make-up or Ganni fashion, plenty of the discounts rival Black Friday.
True to form, the IndyBest team and myself are rounding up the best deals, both here in the blog and in our ultimate guide below.
Get £130 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
Here’s a massive 35 per cent discount on our favourite wireless headphones.
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £245, Amazon.co.uk
Sony sits at the top of our round-up of the best wireless headphones with the WH-1000XM5. With impressive noise cancellation and impeccable sound quality, they’re the headphones to beat. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review.
Get £50 off the Nintendo Switch OLED
Here’s the best price we’ve found on the Nintendo Switch OLED, the latest iteration of the handheld console that features a brighter and more vivid screen.
Nintendo Switch OLED, neon red/neon blue: Was £309.99, now £269.95, Amazon.co.uk
The Nintendo Switch OLED was described as “the best version of the console yet” by our reviewer, who says “the OLED console has a larger and far more vibrant 7in display, boasting deeper blacks and more accurate colour reproduction.”
The Dyson Airwrap is still on sale
Dyson’s Airwrap hair styling tool is the season’s must-have item, but with prices for the newest models in the region of £500, it pays to shop around for the best deals.
We’re on a mission to find you the coveted curler at the best price. It won’t arrive in time for Christmas, unless you can find it in stock at your nearest Boots, but you’ll at least make a decent saving.
Want the very best tablet you can get your hands on? Then head over to Very, where you’ll find the newest iPad Pro with a tasty £60 discount.
iPad Pro (M4, 11in): Was £998.99, now £937.97, Very.co.uk
The latest generation of iPad Pro launched earlier this year with the new M4 chipset, giving it the best performance of any tablet in Apple’s range. Our review of the 2024 iPad Pro called it “monstrously powerful” and “somehow slimmer than an iPod Nano”. Right now there’s £70 at Very.
