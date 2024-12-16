The AirPods Pro 2 are down to their lowest-ever price

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Boxing Day sales are just around the corner, but there are already plenty of early deals to be found across tech, giving you a chance to grab some real bargains before Christmas. Case in point, I’ve spotted Apple’s best wireless earbuds at their lowest-ever price of £179.

Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Very, Argos and more have slashed the AirPods Pro 2 by £50 this festive season, taking them right back down to their Black Friday sale price. If you missed the discount then, now’s your chance to grab them in time for Christmas morning.

Despite being older than the newly launched AirPods 4, the AirPods Pro 2 have superior noise cancellation and better sound quality. They’re my go-to earbuds for everyday use, and while they pair seamlessly with Apple devices, they’re compatible with Android phones and anything else with a Bluetooth connection.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

As well as having spectacular sound and noise-cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 feature the best battery life on any AirPods. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” said tech critic David Phelan in his review.

Unlike the AirPods 4, there are also touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage. You can save £50 with this deal at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Apple’s brand new AirPods launched in September, bringing noise-cancelling tech to the entry-level earbuds. Right now they’re at full price, making the AirPods Pro 2 above the better option for most shoppers.

In their review of the AirPods 4, tech critic David described them as “amazingly small and light”, adding that the audio quality, noise cancelling and microphone are all strong, while the fit is snug and comfortable.

Check out our guide to the best Apple deals this Boxing Day