Best Apple Boxing Day deals on AirPods, iPads and more

Turkey leftovers are being made into sandwiches, the gifts are being enjoyed and you’re working your way through the Christmas TV schedule. The most wonderful time of the year has been and gone but, fear not, as right behind it comes the second most wonderful – the Boxing Day sales.

Every year, I see retailers like Amazon and Argos slash prices on Apple’s top tech in the Boxing Day sales, so if you’re in the mood for some post-Christmas spending, now’s the best time to upgrade your gadgets.

Rivalling Black Friday deals, everything from AirPods, Apple Watches and iPads to iPhones, MacBooks and beyond are getting tasty price cuts in the Boxing Day sales.

Below, I’m breaking down the top Boxing Day deals on Apple gear. I’ll be here with the team throughout the festive season to guide you to the best post-Christmas bargains.

Why trust IndyBest’s Apple Boxing Day sales coverage

As The Independent’s tech writer who specialises in Apple’s latest gear, I’ve tried and tested the brand’s products and written extensively on its new launches. I also track the prices of its tech, including AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch and more, so that I stay abreast of deals as they drop. I’d only ever recommend a genuine discount from retailers I trust.

Best Apple deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Still at their all-time low price from the Black Friday sales, now’s the time to buy Apple’s flagship buds if your headphones need an upgrade. Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

Another bit of Apple tech discounted on Black Friday that’s still on sale, this is the lowest price I’ve seen on a pack of four AirTags since 2022. If you’re like me and always misplacing things (or just paranoid about losing them), this pack of four is a must-have. I love how you can track your stuff on the Find My app and even get turn-by-turn directions when you’re nearby. The battery lasts over a year, so you don’t have to worry about constant replacements.

Apple iPad, 10th generation, 2022: Was £329, now £289, Amazon.co.uk

Again, slashed to the lowest price I saw on Black Friday, you can still grab the latest entry-level iPad with a huge £40 discount ahead of Christmas. “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad Air, which usually costs £170 more,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. “This is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion,” he added.

iPhone 16 Pro with 100GB: £39.99 per month, £99 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com

The end-of-year sales are one of the best times to upgrade your phone, particularly when there are deals like this one from iD Mobile at Carphone Warehouse. The 100GB plan on the Apple iPhone 16 has you paying just £99 up front and then £39.99 per month. That’s a total of £959.76 over the course of the 24-month plan (mid-contract price bumps not included). In The Independent’s tech editor’s review of the latest iPhone, Andrew said it “is a powerhouse of innovative technologies that is due to become even more powerful in the months to come”.

Apple Watch Series 9, GPS, 41mm: Was £349, now £299, Argos.co.uk

Released last September, the Apple Watch series 9 might not be the latest model in Apple’s repertoire, but it’s still a very good smartwatch. Featuring an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever, it’s the new S9 processor that makes this Apple Watch stand out. With a £50 saving, it’s well worth picking up if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch to help smash your fitness goals in 2025. In tech critic David Phelan‘s review, he said: “It’s effortless and responsive. You can use it to snooze an alarm, pause a timer, play music and more.”

Apple iPad, 9th generation, 2021: Was £309, now £249, Very.co.uk

Despite launching in 2021, the ninth-generation iPad remains a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sounding stereo speakers. It works with the Apple pencil and the smart keyboard, too, unlocking extra functionality for anyone who wants to stay productive while on the move. With a £110 discount, this is the lowest price our tech writers have ever seen on the entry-level tablet.

Apple TV 4K, 3rd-generation: Was £169, now £158, Amazon.co.uk

The third-generation Apple TV 4K is hardly ever on sale, so this £11 saving is not to be sniffed at. Boasting Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR 10+ for sharp picture quality and cinema-like sound, the Apple TV 4K is a fast and powerful streaming device. It boasts a huge library of streaming platforms, apps and games in the App Store, and it comes with a Siri remote, so you can control the box with your voice.

Apple MacBook Air (2024) 13.6in, M3 processor, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, silver: Was £1,499, now £1,299, Johnlewis.com

Save £200 on this MacBook Air with the latest M3 processor. “The Apple M3 is extremely fast,” said tech critic David Phelan when he reviewed this model. “The M2 was no slouch, handling every task I routinely throw at it with aplomb, but the M3 is faster, and means that, unless you have rarefied and unusual programs that are particularly memory-intensive, this chip will cope.” Overall, David dubbed the MacBook Air as “the best general-use laptop you can buy”, thanks to its “gorgeous looks and deeply impressive performance”.

Apple Watch SE: Was £219, now £199, Very.co.uk

Here’s a modest £20 saving on the Apple Watch SE. Having reviewed the wearable, tech critic David Phelan found the device’s performance “smooth and responsive”. From cardio fitness notifications to crash and fall detection, this is a clever bit of kit that doesn’t look too shabby, either. It’s currently available with a discount across a range of colourways, so, you’re bound to find one to suit.

