This ‘zeitgeisty’ debut is the book I predict will be everywhere this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Book lovers are being spoiled in 2026. From hotly anticipated novels by the industry’s biggest authors to buzzy debuts and must-read memoirs, our TBR pile is ever-growing. One novel, however, stands out as the title you should expect to see everywhere next year, from coffee shops to the commuter train: Caro Claire Burke’s Yesteryear.

Fourth Estate’s lead debut of 2026, the movie rights have already been snapped up in an 11-way bidding war, won by Anne Hathaway. The zeitgeisty story taps into some of our biggest cultural conversations, from influencers and trad wives to social media, conservative religion and feminism. Set for release in April 2026, the novel is already poised to dominate WhatsApp groups and office chats.

Elsewhere, Douglas Stuart – the author best known for the Booker Prize winning Shuggie Bain – is returning with a new novel, John of John, (out in May), while Maggie O’Farrell is releasing her 10th novel, Land, in June. Elsewhere, Meg Mason – who penned the 2020 international bestseller Sorrow & Bliss – is back with a new novel called Sophie, Standing There (out in August), and the Baillie Gifford Prize winning non-fiction author Patrick Radden Keefe has written a new sweeping epic, London Calling, that’s released in April.

As for debuts, child star-turned-writer Jennette McCurdy has followed up her bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, with an equally provocative first novel, Half His Age. Recounting a 17-year-old girl's affair with her creative writing teacher, it’s told in her signature darkly comic tone. Debut novelist Eden McKenzie-Goddard, is also worth taking note of – his novel Smallie is already garnering early critical acclaim, recounting the Windrush scandal through one family’s perspective.

Drawing comparisons with Alice Winn’s heartbreaking war-era story In Memoriam, Lori Iglis Hall’s debut novel, The Shock of The Light, explores the emotional impact of World War Two on two siblings (it’s received praise from William Boyd and Florence Knapp).

But I’m predicting Burke’s Yesteryear to be the book of the summer – here’s everything you need to know.

‘Yesteryear’ by Caro Claire Burke, published by Fourth Estate: £14.19, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Yesteryear centers around a“trad wife” influencer (think Mormon Wives or Hannah Neeleman) called Natalie. On Instagram to her millions of followers, she lives an idyllic life in a farmhouse on a ranch, spending her days cooking sourdough, flirting with her handsome cowboy husband and homeschooling her litter of six children. The reality is much more fickle, from nanny's and social media assistants to hapless husbands, moody daughters and internal battles about feminism. Then, she wakes up one day transported back in time to 1805, where she’s forced to live the image of a “simple” settler life, just as she curated on Instagram.

Tackling pop culture ideas of trad wives, social media and the curated reality shown on Instagram, while also exploring more serious themes of religious conservatism, the debut is witty, funny and thought-provoking. It's released on 9 April, so get ready to see it everywhere in the latter half of 2026.

Discover more inspiration for your reading pile among the best new releases