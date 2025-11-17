Vodafone’s Black Friday sim-only deals are some of the best I’ve seen

If you’re looking to switch mobile network providers or upgrade your plan this Black Friday, Vodafone has kicked off its sale early, and it’s just slashed prices on the network’s unlimited plus plans.

As well as slashing the price on mobile phone deals, Vodafone has also dropped an array of sim-only deals, with two offers specifically designed for those who prioritise speed. Discounted from £33 a month to just £24 per month, Vodafone’s unlimited plus Black Friday deal is the standout option, but there’s also a global roaming deal that looks super tempting.

Running until 27 November, Vodafone’s unlimited plus offers actually end before Black Friday even starts, so you don’t have long to save. I’ve rounded up each of Vodafone’s Black Friday sim-only plans currently live.

Best Vodafone Black Friday sim-only deals

Vodafone unlimited plus: Was £33 per month, now £24 per month, Vodafone.co.uk

( Vodafone )

Vodafone’s main Black Friday sim-only offer comes with unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts, and download speeds of up to 100 Mbps, which is fast enough for 4K streaming, long-distance video calls, downloading apps, and even hotspotting your laptop. The plan comes with a three-month secure net trial. The contract lasts 24 months and has been reduced from £33 a month, saving you £216 over the full term. As with all Vodafone plans, it’s subject to mid-contract price hikes.

Vodafone unlimited plus xtra global: £31 per month, Vodafone.co.uk

( Vodafone )

For travellers, Vodafone is also offering the unlimited plus xtra global plan. It’s the same as the regular unlimited plus plan, but adds global roaming. It costs £31 per month on a 24-month contract and includes unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts, and download speeds of up to 100Mbps. You can use your data in 84 destinations around the world, and you get unlimited picture messages and 5G ultra support, which improves speeds and stability in busy places such as stadiums and city centres. The plan also includes Vodafone’s device care service and a three-month secure net trial.

Other Vodafone Black Friday sim-only deals to consider:

Vodafone 30GB Xtra Euro roam: Was £20 per month, now £18 per month, Vodafone.co.uk

Was £20 per month, now £18 per month, Vodafone.co.uk Vodafone unlimited plus + entertainment: Was £41 per month, now £32 per month, Vodafone.co.uk

