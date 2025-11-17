Best phone and contract deals for Black Friday, picked by a tech expert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ring ring: it’s Black Friday calling. The sale lands next week, on 28 November, but you don’t need to hang around until then to bag a cheap upgrade on your phone. Whether you’re looking to save some cash on an iPhone or an Android, you’ll find the very best early phone and contract deals right here.

As one of The Independent’s tech experts, I've been covering the Black Friday sales for years, so I know how to track down the best deals. My advice? Be wary of cheaper introductory prices at the beginning of the contract.

When it comes to which phones to look out for during the sale, the rest of the IndyBest team and I have you covered. Take a look at our expert guide to the best phones, in which you’ll find hands-on reviews of top-rated models. We’ve also tested the latest raft of iPhones – from the Pro and Air devices to the regular iPhone – which were released in September this year.

No matter which phone you're after, I’d recommend bookmarking this guide now and during the sale. Standout offers so far include £300 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Was £759, now £459, Argos.co.uk) and £100 off the Google Pixel 10 Pro: (Was £999, now £899,Amazon.co.uk). Keep reading for more.

The best early Black Friday phone deals to shop now:

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB: Was £759, now £459, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Here’s a whopping saving on the Samsung Galaxy S24. The phone features a 3x optical zoom, AI Nightography for better photos in the dark, and photo assist, which lets you tweak images, such as by getting rid of unwanted objects or reflections. When I reviewed the similar Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, its AI-tools, flat display and fast, efficient processor impressed me. This is a stellar early Black Friday deal if ever I’ve seen one.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This top-notch smartphone is a great option for Android devotees. In my review of the Google Pixel 10 Pro, I found its AI features to be genuinely useful in day-to-day life. I was impressed with its premium-looking, stylish design, and its cameras captured stunning detail. Even better, with this generous deal at Amazon, it has £100 off.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Was £759, now £459, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Last year’s Galaxy S24 gets a £300 discount at Argos. While the newer S25 offers some fun new AI features, the older S24 remains a brilliant and fast Android phone with an impressive display and one of the best cameras available on any smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Was £799, now £579, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung/The Independent )

Here’s £200 off the Galaxy S25, the standard-tier phone in Samsung’s latest range of flagship devices. Top-end cameras, the latest Snapdragon chipset, timeless and durable design, slick software and a range of fun colour options all mark this year’s S-series phones out as Samsung’s new best.

iPhone 16e: Was £544, now £509, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple’s relatively budget-friendly iPhone launched earlier this year, but the device has already been reduced at Laptops Direct, ahead of Black Friday. This year's “most affordable iPhone is a lot more expensive than the iPhone SE was, but you get an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display that’s OLED and high-resolution,” said tech critic David Phelan in his iPhone 16e review.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Was £949, now £899, Ao.com

open image in gallery As well as enhanced AI tools, the S25 Series includes improved cameras and processors. (Samsung)

Here’s a chance to save on one of Samsung’s most premium smartphones, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with £50 off at AO. “Boasting the best hardware Samsung can muster, the S25 Ultra is very powerful,” I said in my round-up of the best Samsung smartphones. Its camera is superb, the display is “bright and brilliant” and it’s powerful enough to handle demanding tasks and gaming.

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday falls on Friday, 28 November this year – the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. The deals will continue to roll out across the weekend and through to Cyber Monday on 1 December. However, if previous years are anything to go by, the offers will kick off a lot sooner and hang around a little longer after the official sale dates.

What phone deals can you expect on Black Friday?

Black Friday is a feeding frenzy for phone deals, with retailers such as Amazon and Currys slashing prices on SIM-free handsets. Last year, the biggest savings were on slightly older but still brilliant flagship models. One of the best deals of the sale was on the superb Google Pixel 8 Pro, for instance, which was cut by a massive 50 per cent.

It's also a busy time for network providers. Expect to see competitive contract deals from the likes of O2, Vodafone and EE, who will be out in force with lower monthly payments, reduced upfront costs or bonuses such as extra data to entice new customers.

Why you can trust us to find the best phone deals this Black Friday

At IndyBest, we test the top smartphones year-round to bring you launch-day reviews, assessing everything from camera performance and battery life to long-term value. This means we know a genuinely good phone deal from a dud, and we won’t recommend a discount unless the device itself is worth your money.

For more tips and tricks, read our comprehensive guide to the best Black Friday deals to expect