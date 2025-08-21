Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The biggest sale event in the shopping calendar, Black Friday 2025 is the time to tick off your fashion wishlist at a fraction of the cost. From high street labels such as Zara and Mango to luxury retailers such as Liberty and Selfridges, all the best names take part.

When it comes to jewellery, Pandora needs little introduction. Founded in 1982, the label began as a small, family-run jewellers in Copenhagen before its charm bracelet concept earned it global notoriety in the early Noughties.

From personalised pieces to collaborations with the likes of Disney and Netflix, there are styles to suit every taste, age and occasion. While the brand’s signature collection is full of timeless pieces, its new trend-led Essense range has won the label a whole new fashionable fan base, thanks to chunky rings, pearl drop charms and sophisticated, sculptural shapes.

Sitting in the mid-range price point of the market, Pandora’s jewellery is more accessible than some other brands, and even more so during Black Friday. The annual sale has previously treated us to up to 30 per cent off Pandora’s cult charms from the ‘moments’ collection, as well as pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more. Even better, the sale is perfectly timed for Christmas gift shopping.

From the dates to mark in your calendar to the best deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Pandora’s Black Friday sale 2025.

When will the Pandora Black Friday sale start?

Pandora hasn’t yet confirmed when it will launch its Black Friday deals this year. However, unlike other fashion brands, such as Asos and Net-A-Porter, Pandora usually kicks off its Black Friday sale on the Thursday before the main event, which, this year, falls on Friday 28 November. As per previous Black Friday sales, the deals are likely to stay live until Cyber Monday (1 December). For My Pandora members, though, the discounts have traditionally dropped even earlier. In 2023, the Pandora Black Friday offers launched on Monday 18 November, for subscribers.

What Pandora Black Friday deals can we expect?

If previous years are anything to go by, we can expect up to 30 per cent off almost everything. In 2024, My Pandora members could also earn double the points on purchases made during Cyber Monday, and we’re hoping to see a similar offering this year.

What were the best Pandora Black Friday deals last year?

In 2024, there were discounts across the signature collection (think chain bracelets and pave earrings). You could have saved 30 per cent on everyday staples like Pandora’s polished wave ring (£40, Pandora.net) and the me small-link chain necklace (£150, Pandora.net), as well as 40 per cent on the treated freshwater cultured pearl and beads hoop earrings (£75, Pandora.net).

Elsewhere, there was 20 per cent off the pave Cuban chain bracelet (£170, Pandora.net) and the TikTok-viral glow-in-the-dark firefly dangle charm (£60, Pandora.net).

Silver magpies could have snapped up the sparkling wishbone ring (£35, Pandora.net) with a 20 per cent saving and Pandora’s nova 14k white gold pendant necklace (£1,490, Pandora.net) from its acclaimed lab-grown diamond collection. When it came to gold jewellery lovers, there was 20 per cent off the organically shaped heart ring (£90, Pandora.net) and matching organically shaped bangle (£150, Pandora.net).

Are there any early Pandora Black Friday deals?

Pandora rarely hosts sales through the year, so there aren’t any deals to shop right now. But I’ll be keeping this page constantly updated, so watch this space.

Looking for more Black Friday shopping inspiration? These are the Zara Black Friday deals I’m looking forward to – plus savings to shop now