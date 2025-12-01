This expert-approved heated clothes airer is only £25 for Cyber Monday

It’s that time of year again when drying clothes seems to take an eternity. All is not lost though as Black Friday is in its final hours, with Cyber Monday deals available to shop, including this impressive Argos deal on one of the best heated clothes airers we’ve tested.

I recently tried out Beldray’s heated clothes airer and found that it was easy to set up and able to get my clothes dry within a couple of hours. It’s not the most energy efficient – appliances expert Zoe Griffin found that most heated airers cost just 6p-8p an hour to run – but as someone without a tumble dryer, it’s a solid option, particularly if you’re trying not to put the heating on very often.

Now half price in Argos’s Black Friday sale, the appliance is superb value for money. Below, I’ve rounded up everything you need to know. Plus, you can browse our experts’ other top picks this sales season, in our guide to the best Black Friday deals.

Beldray heated drying pod system: Was £50, now £25, Argos.co.uk

( Argos.co.uk )

Dubbed the best budget heated clothes airer by our appliances reviewer, this model is now half price in Argos’s Black Friday sale. Plus, the retailer is promising that the price won’t drop any more ahead of Christmas.

But take note: what you’re buying is the heater unit and the cover that transforms a regular airer into a heated one, so you will need to have (or buy) a tiered airer that measures about 65cm x 55cm x 145cm for the system to work.

Our reviewer, Zoe Griffin, found that this product performed well during her tests, especially for the price. “I found shirts dried in a couple of hours,” she said, while “jeans were ready in less than four hours, with no damp patches”.

Why you can trust us to find the best Black Friday deals

The IndyBest team has been working across sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years. We know that a quality deal isn’t just about the price, so we look for offers on high-performing products from trustworthy brands, so you can rest assured that the items we feature really are worth your money.

Consumer writer Molly Greeves has years of experience bringing money-saving tips to readers, so she knows a good deal when she sees one. Her background in investigative journalism allows her to dig deep and make sure that a deal is really as good as it seems.