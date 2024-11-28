Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Is it time to replace your old laptop? Well, you are in luck. The Black Friday sales have arrived for 2024 and are serving up some great deals on laptops from top brands such as Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo and Asus – and I’ve found some jaw-dropping discounts.

Whether you’re after the latest MacBook, a portable laptop for on the go or a deal on a cheap, convenient Chromebook, the Black Friday sales see prices drop on laptops across every price bracket and to suit every need.

Read more: Black Friday 2024 deals and news - follow live

As IndyBest’s resident tech expert, I’ve been covering the Black Friday sale for years. I only recommend laptops I’ve tested from the brands I trust, so you can be sure the savings are genuine. My fellow shopping experts are also busy rounding up discounts on everything from TVs and iPads to electric toothbrushes and other tech discounts – so, be sure to check back in with us as the new deals drop each day until the whole event comes to an end on 2 December.

But back to laptops – keep scrolling for the best deals I’ve found on tried and trusted brands.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Asus Vivobook 15: Was £499, now £280, Ao.com

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Here’s a discount on the Asus Vivobook 15 – a great entry-level laptop with a decent 15.6in display. The silver Vivobook has an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, giving it more than enough power for everyday use. At £280, it’s a bargain.

Dell XPS 15: Was £1,149, now £929, Dell.com

open image in gallery Dell XPS 15 with best buy logo ( Dell/The Independent )

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and right now you can get £200 off some configurations in the Dell Black Friday Sale. This powerhouse of a Windows laptop runs on a 13th generation Intel chip, giving it unbeatable versatility and performance whether you’re burning through processor-intensive projects on the go or kicking back with Netflix on the couch.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 FE: Was £749.99, now £599.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung’s Galaxy Book range of laptops usually comes in a little too expensive to recommend, but this deal price on the more affordable ‘FE’ edition makes it a great choice. You get an all-day battery life, fast charging and impressive all-round performance for productivity and creative tasks, while the premium build quality, lightweight materials and generous port selection put more expensive laptops to shame.

MacBook air (13.6in, M2, 2022): Was £1,099, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a £250 saving on the previous generation MacBook air, which launched in 2022 with the then-latest M2 processor. Still a blisteringly fast machine, the thin, lightweight, 13in laptop is now the cheapest device in the MacBook air range.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5: Was £749.99, now £449.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

There’s £300 off the Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5, a thin and lightweight mid-range Windows laptop running on a decently powerful 13th generation Intel processor. The 16in screen is great for working with multiple windows, while the thin bezels and raised webcam gives you plenty of screen space to play around with.

Asus Vivobook 14: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Asus Vivobook 14 E410KA ( AsusS )

The affordable but well-designed Asus Vivobook 14 has £100 off at Amazon. The 14in is perfect for light office work, a school laptop and basic tasks, and the battery-efficient Intel Celeron chip gives it enough performance for streaming entertainment. You get a year of Microsoft 365 included, too.

Lenovo yoga slim 7X: Was £1,299.99, now £1,039.99, Lenovo.com

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

While I haven’t tested this exact model, I am a big fan of Lenovo. So much so, that the brand’s yoga slim 7 featured in my guide to 2024’s best laptops, where I praised its “excellent performance, long battery life, and comfortable typing experience” – all features you’ll find in the upgraded 7X, now with £250 off. With the 7X you’ll also find a 3K OLED touchscreen, Intel i9 processor and 1TB SSD.

Asus Zenbook 14: Was £849, now £599, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Asus makes some of the smartest-looking Windows laptops around, and the Zenbook 14 OLED is no exception. I rated the pro edition of this laptop as one of the best laptops of 2024, but the standard edition is similarly impressive, ditching the expensive dedicated GPU but retaining its luscious 4K OLED display and fast Intel Core i7 processor. Right now, you can save an impressive £250 on the device at John Lewis.

Surface Laptop 4: Was £1,999, now £699.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Surface Laptop 4 range is now two generations old, but this clearance deal on the top-spec configuration of Microsoft’s 2021 laptop still offers excellent performance thanks to a powerful Intel Core i7 chip and 16GB of RAM. Priced at £2,000 when it launched, it’s now cheaper than the entry-level version of the most recent Surface Laptop devices.

Dell XPS 13 (2024): Was £968.99, now £598.99, Dell.com

open image in gallery ( Dell )

If you’re looking for a laptop that will go the distance, I have just the thing.In my review, I picked this Dell laptop as the best for long-lasting battery life. The use of the Snapdragon X Elite chip gives it a huge boost in terms of battery life and efficiency, while the starting configuration of 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920 x 1200 display offers excellent value. Now, you can try it for yourself, with a huge 40 per cent discount.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £429, now £269, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Our top pick of the Chromebooks, the CX34 features in our round-up of the best laptops of 2024. This model is one of the better examples of the form, pairing a sleek minimalist design with sensible specifications. Developed in partnership with Google, it’s specced to match a decent entry-level Windows laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor backed up by 8GB of RAM. Higher configurations are available if you want even better performance.

Apple macbook air M3: Was £1099, now £849, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple/The Independent )

In my review of the best laptops for 2024, the macbook air M3 was my pick for the best Apple model. I’m not the only one who loves it either as IndyBest tech expert David Phelan also wrote a dedicated review of the device, in which he praised its display as “one of the best around”. He said: “The Air’s speed and battery life are outstanding and more than enough for almost everyone. In fact, the Apple MacBook Air is the best general-use laptop you can buy, with gorgeous looks, weight and thickness that are the ultimate in portability, and deeply impressive performance.” Tempted? Secure yours with more than £200 off, today.

Why you can trust IndyBest to find the best laptop deals

Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday and other online sales for years. As well as tracking prices and knowing how to spot a good deal from a bad one, we spend all year testing and reviewing new and existing products, to bring you recommendations on tech we think you’ll love.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on laptops and more, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide