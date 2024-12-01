Best champagne deals to toast to this Black Friday

A glass of champagne will make any celebration go off with a bang, whether it’s an anniversary, a birthday toast or just about any other occasion that demands some fizz. But, with Christmas fast approaching, champagne is not just a great idea, it’s a must.

Amid Black Friday, there are not only great deals to be had on toys, tech and toothbrushes, but also on food and drink favourites — including champagne.

Thanks to its luxury status, the French tipple is an indulgent, and often expensive, treat. However, there are plenty of deals to be found at supermarkets and wine specialists, such as Laithwaites and Majestic, this Black Friday.

For anyone who enjoys a sip of sparkling, we’ve picked out the best champagne deals, ranging from individual bottles to cases of six, so you can stock up for less. Featuring some of the most recognised champagne makers, including Bollinger and Pol Roger, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while bagging a bargain.

So, all there’s left for us to say is cheers!

Best champagne deals

Lanson le black champagne: Was £37.99, now £27.79, Amazon.co.uk

As one of the oldest champagne houses, Lanson needs very little introduction. Amazon has reduced the price of its champagne by nearly 30 per cent. If you’re looking for a tipple for Christmas celebrations, make it this one.

Piper-Heidsieck cuvee brut champagne, case of six: Was £270, now £180, Majestic.co.uk

This case of six from Piper-Heidsieck now has £90 off for Black Friday. The champagne house has 235 years of history, so, we think it’s safe to say it knows its stuff. This bottle is a fresh pinot noir-dominated fizz with flavours of pear and apple, plus a hint of citrus. This sounds like the perfect sundowner.

Bollinger rosé NV champagne: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Northandsouthwines.co.uk

Snap up this bottle of Bollinger at a steal. Housed inside the classic pink packaging, and now with £30 off, it could be the perfect buy for Christmas. Drink this bottle with your partner, friends, or enjoy it on your own – we won’t judge.

Champagne Louis Dumont NV: Was £38, now £18.99, Laithwaites.co.uk

Laithwaites has some serious deals to be had this month, a perfect example comes in the form of this bottle from Louis Dumont and the Rapeneau family. Currently 50 per cent off, this bottle of fizz promises fruit-forward notes of citrus and red fruits as well as classic brioche. Keep chilled and thank us later.

Champagne Perrier Jouët blanc de blanc: Was £68.90, now £55.12, Vinatis.co.uk

A highly rated champagne brut, this smooth and fresh bottle is a tribute to chardonnay and is currently 20 per cent off for Black Friday. This bottle is packed with pale gold, lustrous liquid, that tastes its best when served between 8 and 9°C.

Pol Roger réserve brut champagne: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Averys.com

It's said that this champagne is a favourite of Winston Churchill himself, so you could say that it's pretty special. Thanks to Black Friday, you can save £15 per bottle and enjoy the complex notes of each sip. Pol Roger is known for its great style and finesse, as one of the finest champagne houses since 1849. Following the traditional label formula, the réserve brut is made up of 60 per cent pinot noir and 40 per cent chardonnay.

