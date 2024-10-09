Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



If you’re looking for quality supplements, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than Wild Nutrition. It is one of my go-to brands for a reason but obviously, you pay for what you get with a brand like this. Wild Nutrition’s supplements are among the best and this comes with a slightly higher price tag. But fear not, because some of the brand’s hero products are currently discounted in Amazon’s Big Sale Day for Prime.

The star of the sale is one of the supplements I take daily: the pure strength omega-3. Omega-3 is vital for heart, eye and brain function and it comes recommended by experts to help with anything from focus and brain fog to staving off disease and inflammation.

The omega-3 offers a pure dose of DHA and EPA – fatty acids which have been widely reported to work wonders for cardiovascular health and improve conditions linked to the brain, joint health and inflammation. I take pure strength every day to top up my levels on top of a balanced diet on a personal level, I love the luxe minimalist packaging and sun-proof bottle, which makes a great addition to my kitchen shelves.

Wild Nutrition pure omega 3 supplement: Was £35, now £29.60, Amazon.co.uk

It’s hard for most people to get oily fish (one of the main sources of omega-3s) into their diets twice a week so many opt for a daily supplement to stay healthy. Be that a cod liver oil capsule or something like this elite supplement from Wild Nutrition.

I love these capsules for a variety of reasons, which is why they made it into our expert-approved round-up of the best omega-3. The oil inside each capsule comes from cold-pressed Alaskan pollock, sustainably sourced and approved by the Marine Stewardship Council. There are also zero synthetic nutrients or fillers present.

Each one contains 800mg of EPA and 400mg of DHA – a perfectly measured dose – and the squishy softgels are easy to swallow and kind to your digestive system.

With 120 capsules in each bottle, you’re well on your way to hitting your daily recommended allowance each day. And with that extra £5.40 saving, now’s the best time to invest in these heart and brain-boosting wellness aids.

