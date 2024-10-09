My favourite Olaplex shampoo has been reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Stocking up on new skincare and haircare buys can be expensive, whether you’re refreshing empty bottles or trying fresh finds. Naturally, some brands are pricier than others – especially when it comes cult classics, including popular haircare hero Olaplex. The brand is known for serving up products that strengthen and repair strands, thanks to its signature patented bond builder, and it’s become my go-to for managing my thick, wavy locks.

The issue with the brand’s impressive products is they don’t come cheap, which is why I’m always on the lookout for a deal on its haircare – particularly my favourite shampoo: Olaplex no.4 shampoo. There’s good news, however, as I’ve just spotted that it has been reduced in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

When I reviewed the shampoo, I was so impressed with the results, I awarded it eight out of 10. If you, too, want to stock up, keep reading for everything there is to know about the much-loved product.

Olaplex no.4 shampoo: Was £28, now £20.16, Amazon.co.uk

If you love Olaplex’s shampoo as much as I do, you’re going to want to stock up now, as Amazon is offering a generous 28 per cent off.

If you’re yet to try it, your hair is in for a treat – when I reviewed the product, I found it made my locks easier to style, but I also noticed my hair held its curl on the days I didn’t blow-dry and straighten.

It has a thick consistency, so, you only need a very small amount of Olaplex’s shampoo, because a little goes a long way. Case in point: one bottle lasted me four months, which is particularly impressive, considering I have long, thick hair.

In terms of results, after two months of use, I noticed my locks were much more manageable and I found breakages were reduced. If you’re on the fence, give it a try while it’s reduced – I’m sure you’ll love it.

