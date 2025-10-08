Eufy’s robot vacuum has huge £200 off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Today’s your last chance to grab one of the best deals I’ve seen in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale – and trust me, this one’s worth jumping on. I’ve been testing the best robot vacuums for a while now, and the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is hands-down the best I’ve used. Right now, it’s £200 off, but only until midnight.

This thing doesn’t just vacuum, it mops too. And here’s the best part: it cleans its own mop pads. The all-in-one docking station is genuinely impressive. It empties the dustbin, washes and dries the mop pads with warm air to prevent mildew, and even refills the onboard water tank. It’s the kind of low-maintenance, high-tech gadget I always hoped would exist one day – and now it does.

Usually it goes for £729, but today you can get it for just £529. Now’s your chance to snag our top-rated robot vacuum for a fraction of its usual cost for Amazon Prime Day (we have rounded up the best deals here).

The Eufy X10 Pro Omni is my top-rated robot vacuum for one simple reason: it delivers a truly hands-off cleaning experience without cutting corners on performance. The powerful suction handles dust and pet hair with ease, while the dual spinning mop pads don't just wipe the floor, they actively scrub it to attack dry stains. As our senior tech critic, Alex Lee, noted in his Eufy X10 Pro Omni review: "It excels at mopping, boasting a generous water tank that requires infrequent refills. From washing and drying the mops to emptying the bin bag, its automated, hands-off approach makes it really convenient. Plus, its customisable vacuum settings mean it is boffin-level smart. While the app initially bewildered me, I now can't help but sing the X10's praises."

As an IndyBest expert shopper and tech reporter with more than a decade of experience reviewing gadgets, I like to think I can spot a decent bargain during the deluge of deals each Prime Day. Whether it’s home tech or beauty essentials, IndyBest reviewers are experts in their fields. Our picks of the best discounts are based on thorough testing and honest reviews, and we’ll only recommend products we know you’ll love.