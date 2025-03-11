Waitrose’s innovative food and drink (most recently, its croissant-shaped Easter egg has been making waves) and its everyday own-brand buys make it a go-to shopping destination for high-quality groceries and household essentials, and, there are usually a host of offers up for grabs.

Whether you're ticking off your weekly shopping list or looking for some seasonal buys to celebrate spring, and the occasions that come with it (don’t forget Mother's Day is on 30 March) there’s often cash to be saved on your basket. Indeed, right now, you can get selected products for half price, from Olay skincare to Lindt chocolate bunnies.

The supermarket has us covered when it comes to affordable Mother’s Day gifting inspiration, as it’s rounded up some low-cost presents such as long-stem roses, prosecco, candles and a variety of goodies that’ll go down a treat if she has a sweet tooth, with prices starting from as little as £1. For all this and more, keep scrolling for the best Waitrose offers to know.

One of our favourite deals right now is the fact you can refresh your wine rack ahead and save 25 per cent on six bottles or more when they're over £6. If it’s in celebration of your mother figure and she’s a fan of red, consider stocking up on Campo Viejo rioja tempranillo. If she’s more of a cocktail connoisseur, sip on mojitos made with a selection of reduced spirits, including Johnnie Walker whisky and Roku Japanese gin.

Meanwhile, bathroom essentials are seeing some of the best discounts. Colgate mouthwash (was £4.50, now £2.25), Oral-B whitening toothpaste (was £6, now £3), Lanolips hand cream and Nivea night cream are all half price. Shopping for kitchen essentials too? From toast toppings to chocolate, there’s plenty to browse.

There are also exclusive rewards to take advantage of. Fancy a coffee and a sandwich? You can get 25 per cent off a selection of Caffè Nero food and drink when you link your My Waitrose card in the Caffè Nero app, including the coffee chain’s honey oat latte, honey, date and pecan porridge and mortadella ham and stracciatella flatbread.

