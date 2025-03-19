Making midweek meals more exciting, recipe box subscriptions are one of the best inventions since sliced bread. Whether you've heard your colleagues drop it into conversation one too many times, or you've watched on with envy as your housemate rustles up their easy-peasy dinner, you might be about to jump on the bandwagon yourself. Well, take it from us, that isn't a bad idea.

Like many recipe box subscriptions, Hello Fresh is all about hassle-free, varied dinners, which it makes achievable by sending you seasonal produce and a recipe to follow. But something that really stood out to us, when we reviewed Hello Fresh, was the subscription’s flexibility. We’ll elaborate on that down below.

Price is something to consider when choosing a subscription service, as, depending on the one you go for, it can be quite pricey. Happily, though, some of our favourite subscription companies, including HelloFresh, offer deals on some of their initial boxes, so you can see what all the fuss is about and whether it’s the subscription for you, without paying full price. Keep reading for the best ways to save on your next HelloFresh box.

HelloFresh is slicing 50 per cent off the price of your first box, and then 20 per cent off the two following two boxes. And if you have a sweet tooth, it gets even better. You’ll also be able to add a free dessert to your box every single week – and for the foreseeable future. To redeem this offer, you’ll have to use the discount code above.

You'll be able to choose the right box size to suit your household and weekly plan, as there are boxes to suit two or four people, and these can come with three, four or five recipes per week – the more you buy, as is generally the case, the better the value for money.

In our review of HelloFresh, food expert Siobhan was impressed by the “hearty” portion sizes, and how easy it was to use the boxes and follow the recipes, with some of the meals taking as little as 20 minutes to make.

She noted how “customers can tailor their box each week, skip or cancel their subscription at any time”. Plus, you’ll be able to "choose meals suited to various diets and tastes, including calorie-conscious, vegetarian, family-friendly, street food and rapid cook”.

Each recipe “comes in its own labelled paper bag, so you won’t waste time digging around for ingredients before cooking.” While she would have liked less plastic packaging, she was pleased with the choice of recipes which feature a range of world cuisines.

And with free next-day delivery for all new customers, what are you waiting for?

