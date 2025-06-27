10 places you can book now with Tui’s late deals - starting from just £200

Not much beats have a holiday to look forward to, but if you don’t have one in the calendar just yet, you may be able to score a good deal by booking last minute.

Usually you’ll get the best savings if you book around five to six months in advance. However if you’re feeling spontaneous, not fixed on a destination and can be flexible with dates, there are savings to be had. We’ve rounded up the best Tui last minute and late deals for you to explore, and they all jet off in the next few weeks.

From three-night weekends away to seven nights of fun in the sun, there’s something for everyone, whether you prefer all-inclusive, half board or self catering. With destinations like the Canary Islands, Cape Verde, Greece and Portugal, each holiday includes Tui flights and a range of hotels, from adults-only to family-friendly options.





1. Canary Islands

( Tui )

You really are spoiled for choice when it comes to the best Canary Islands holidays, with each one offering something a bit different. With balmy temperatures even in the winter, it’s no surprise that us Brits flock to the islands all year round. The only decision you have to make is which one of the eight islands to visit first.

With prices starting at around £200 per person for four nights in Gran Canaria, you won’t need to break the bank to soak up the sun and jet off for a long weekend. Or why not spend a little more to stay at a suite at HL Rio Playa Blanca. It may only be for three nights, but it’s currently down from £965 per person to £298, saving more than £1,300 per couple, and it’s all-inclusive.

2. Cape Verde

( Tui )

The island of Cape Verde is a great choice for a last minute getaway, especially if you’d like to explore beyond your hotel or resort, with plenty of beautiful beaches, volcanic landscapes and a mixture of West African and Portuguese influences.

You’ll find deals from as little as £445 per person when booking last minute, with us spotting standout savings of £500 off at the Tui all-inclusive Platinum Melia Lana, as well as a massive £565 off the Hotel Morabeza. With 18 Tui holidays discounted at the time of writing, no matter which one you pick, expect an average daily high of around 27C throughout the month of July.

3. Greece

( Tui )

One of our personal favourite summer holiday destinations, Greece and the surrounding Greek islands benefit from warm weather, crystal clear waters and so many incredible sights. Whether you plan to spend your time by the pool or want to take a step back in time by visiting its many archaeological ruins, you can certainly switch it up during your stay. You might even spot one of the Tui cruises on your wanders.

Crete is a great destination for families for all ages and we’ve spotted a deal on the island for the Tui blue Elounda Breeze, with kids clubs and evening entertainment to keep everyone happy, down from £1,071 per person to £444. We have a feeling deals like this won’t stick around for long, so check them out sooner rather than later to avoid missing out. There are also adult-only hotels if you’d prefer a quieter and more relaxed stay.

4. Spain

( Tui )

From Mallorca and Menorca to Costa Brava and Ibiza, Spain remains a go-to destination for British holidaymakers, and for good reason. Check off historical landmarks, head to any one of country’s stunning beaches and don’t forget to indulge in some traditional tapas while you’re there.

Currently, one of the cheapest deals is three nights at the Globales Torrenova in Mallorca, with more than 60 per cent off. There are also big savings to be had at Tui magic life Cala Pada in Ibiza, which features an all-inclusive stay at a one bedroom apartment for £323 when booking last minute, compared to its usual price of £978.

5. Portugal

( Tui )

Fancy sunning yourself in the Algarve or Madeira next month? Well, look no further. From more than 50 per cent off four nights – all-inclusive, we might add – at the Pestana Blue Alvor Beach hotel, to plenty of options at around £280 for three nights on a self catering basis, there are Portugal deals for every budget.

You can choose to stay closer to city centres, if you like to pound the pavements and see the sights, or opt to be nearer to the beach to completely switch off for a few days. Both sound pretty dreamy to us.

6. Turkey

( Tui )

If Turkey has been high on your travel wishlist, there are lots of savings to be had right now. Again, prices can vary depending on the number of nights and where you’re flying from, but we were delighted to discover that most are all-inclusive, saving you from having to worry about where to head out to eat or grab drinks during your stay.

Prices start at around £170 per person for three nights self catering in Marmaris or £278 for three nights all inclusive. Whether it’s your first time or you’ve not visited in a while, we’ve also put together a Turkey travel guide to help you plan your visit.

7. Cyprus

( Tui )

Whether you’re after a laid back coastal getaway in Paphos or want to experience the history and culture of Limassol, Cyprus offers you the best of both worlds. There’s lots of choice when it comes to your boarding options with Tui. From self catering all the way through to the most decadent of all-inclusives, expect beachfront hotels, with a few even having swim-up rooms, as well as temperatures of around 33C in July.

We found quite a few Cyprus deals under the £400 mark, with many being better than half price if you book one of the Tui late deals.

8. Florida

( Tui )

If you’ve ever priced up a holiday to Florida, you’ll know that the costs can quickly spiral out of control, which is why it could be worth checking for last minute deals to find some savings. Whether you’re planning a big family holiday or you and your partner are some serious thrill-seekers, we’ve found a whole host of brilliant deals in Orlando.

You’ll pay as little as £715 per person – down from £1,679 – to stay on the bustling International Drive, with savings on villas, self-catering apartments, resorts and at Disney and Universal Studios. Some hotels even come with their very own water parks, perfect for cooling off from the Floridian heat and spending a day away from the parks.

9. Mexico

( Tui )

From ancient ruins, to vibrant nightlife and gorgeous white sand beaches, you can cram a whole lot into a trip to Mexico. But if you’re not sure where to stay, especially if this is your first visit, we’ve put together a helpful guide on the best Mexico holidays, with all our top tips.

When we had a look at Tui’s late deals, we saw seven-night holidays starting from £700, instead of upwards of £1,500. Or if you want to splurge on a special getaway, the adults only Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya by Karisma is better than half price at £1,060 per person. Quite a few of the hotels even have an additional £100 off when you log into your myTui account, taking the price down even further.

10. France

( Tui )

The stunning French Riviera is a must for visiting in the summer. From strolling along the Promenade des Anglais to paying a visit to the Matisse Museum, which celebrates the life and work of French artist Henri Matisse, it’s sure to be a laid-back kind of holiday. And you should be able to save around £30 per person on a three-night stay simply by booking it last minute with Tui.

If Paris is more your thing or you’d prefer a city break in France, more than 100 last minute holidays to the City of Lights are discounted at the moment.

For even more savings, see our hand-picked best holiday deals of the month