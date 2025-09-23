For more than 20 years, Myprotein has been a staple for gym-goers trying to build muscle on a budget. Not only is its protein high quality (see my review of the brand’s impact whey protein powder), its low prices and frequent discounts mean you can bulk up for a fraction of some rivals’ prices. Plus, as someone who has used Myprotein products for more than a decade, I’m here to guide you through the best Myprotein deals and promo codes, to help you save even more.

Top Myprotein discount codes

How to save with Myprotein offer codes

Without wanting to teach granny to suck eggs, the best place to look for discount codes is the top of the Myprotein website. Here, you will invariably find a banner with details of the site’s standout offer at the time, whether that’s a voucher code or a selection of products that have been heavily discounted.

Get a Myprotein voucher code for 15 per cent off your first order

If you are new to Myprotein, signing up to the brand’s newsletter gets new customers 15 per cent off their first orders, when spending £60 or more. Creating an account only takes a minute, and the perks go beyond the welcome discount. Subscribers also receive exclusive codes and offers, early access to sales and new product drops, plus workout guides and recipes straight to their inbox.

Download the Myprotein app for 10 per cent off and exclusive discounts

The newsletter is not the only way to save. For extra perks, it’s worth downloading the free Myprotein app. The mobile app offers a smoother shopping experience, plus access to exclusive deals and early sales.

Up to 60 per cent off with the Myprotein student discount

The brand also offers a generous student and graduate discount with up to 50 per cent off sale items, plus an extra 12 per cent off. This discount is available via Unidays, while Student Beans offers a 10 per cent discount. With eligibility extending to current students, graduates and apprentices for up to five years after finishing studies . Simply log in, or register with a valid student ID, to access your unique code to apply at checkout.

In addition, Myprotein now has a NXTGEN student ambassador programme, giving students an extra opportunity to get involved with the brand and earn some extra money. As an ambassador, you will receive uncapped commission on sales made through a unique referral code, along with tiered bonuses, exclusive ambassador-only discounts, free product samples and chances to attend events and build a fitness-focused CV.

Get a 10 per cent NHS and key worker discount

Myprotein offers an exclusive key worker discount with 10 per cent off everything, including supplements, activewear, snacks and accessories. The Blue Light Discount is available for all NHS staff, teachers, police, fire and rescue, military personnel, supermarket workers, social care and charity workers. NHS staff can also get the same discount through Health Service Discounts, if preferred.

£15 off for new and existing customers with Myprotein referral codes

For existing customers who are not eligible for the new customer discount, Myprotein’s referral programme rewards you with a £15 voucher for every friend you refer. Your friend will also be welcomed with £15 off their first order, so it’s a win-win for everyone involved. Simply log in to your Myprotein account to get your unique referral code – you will receive your £15 credit once each referral has completed their first order.

Get free shipping on your Myprotein orders

Myprotein offers a range of delivery methods with varying fees. Here’s a breakdown:

Standard shipping: £4.49 or free with orders over £50

Next-day delivery: £5.99 or free with orders over £65

Same-day and next-day click and collect: £5.99 or free with orders over £65

For returning customers, the “MyDemand” premier delivery subscription offers unlimited standard shipping for a year at £8.99, so you’ll quickly make your money back.

Make the most of Myprotein’s Black Friday sale

The Myprotein Black Friday sale always delivers its biggest offers of the year, extending across supplements, activewear, snacks, accessories and training gear. Discounts can reach up to 80 per cent off on select protein powders, energy bars, clothing and even shaker bottles, while daily flash deals have previously included 1kg impact whey tubs dropping to just £1, as well as flavoured bars and accessories for less than £10.

In previous years, I’ve seen discount codes for 80 per cent site‑wide reductions, while “buy more save more” deals offered an extra 10–35 per cent off selected bundles. Free express or tracked shipping is usually included for Black Friday orders, with no minimum spend required, along with first‑order shakers added free when using welcome codes through emails.

Why choose Myprotein?

There’s no point beating around the bush: the first thing that drew me to Myprotein was the price. The supplements are more affordable than most competitors’, and the never-ending conveyor belt of promotional offers and codes means there are usually bargains to be had.

Having used the brand’s products since I was in my teens, I’ve always been impressed by the solid quality. I’ve found the protein powders mix well, don’t lead to bloating and (for the most part) taste good, too.

With Myprotein’s huge protein powder flavour range, there are bound to be some hits and misses – for me, blueberry cheesecake was a big hit, while the Jelly Belly collaboration was a miss. But it’s nice to be able to mix it up from the usual Neapolitan ice cream flavour profile of most protein powders.

I also like the variety of products on offer. If I’m in the market for a pair of joggers, a dip belt, some creatine, crunchy peanut butter and a daily vitamin, I can lob it all in a Myprotein basket and usually enjoy a significant saving on the lot, thanks to various discount codes.

You’re not sacrificing credibility for price, either, as Myprotein holds several assurance certifications, such as the Informed Protein, Informed Choice and Informed Sport logos. These mean the products have been tested for banned substances and contaminants, while all protein powders are assessed to ensure they provide the advertised protein content and amino acid profile.

Finding the best Myprotein deals

I’m no stranger to Myprotein as a brand, so I know how to rummage through the website and find the best deals. As the brand is a popular option among The Independent readers, I also stay in contact with the Myprotein team and keep a constant eye out for favourable deals.

In other words: if there’s a great offer to be had, the The Independent’s team of deal-hunters and I will be among the first to know, and we’re not shy about sharing this information.

The best Myprotein offers right now

Why you can trust us

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section brings readers the best deals across fitness, fashion, beauty, homes and more. As an experienced fitness writer and keen gym-goer, who has used and shopped Myprotein products for years, I can tell you the best deals and top products to add to your basket.

The Independent covers major sales events such as Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day’s various incarnations and any New Year price-drops, as well as monitoring the cost of popular products year-round to help you shop savvily. So, if you’re looking for cost-effective shopping advice, bookmark the site and check in regularly.

