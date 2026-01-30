Hoseasons is a long-established holiday company offering self-catered breaks that range from cosy countryside retreats to family-friendly coastal parks. With UK breaks continuing to rise in price during peak periods, knowing where and when to save can make a noticeable difference.

Here, we bring you the latest Hoseasons discount codes and saving tips, so you know exactly how to get your next booking for less.

How to save at Hoseasons holiday parks in 2026

Last-minute deals

If your schedule is flexible, last-minute bookings can offer some of the biggest savings at Hoseasons. The brand frequently reduces prices on holiday parks just a few days before arrival, enabling you to secure breaks for up to 30 per cent less than the usual price.

We’ve seen three-night stays at Sandymouth Holiday Resort reduced from £175 to £129, and three-night stays at Woodside Bay Lodge Retreat on the Isle of Wight reduced from £269 to £195.

Seasonal sales

Alongside its last-minute deals (which are offered year-round), Hoseasons loves a seasonal sale. Keeping an eye on these sales can reveal discounts on luxury lodges complete with hot tubs, cosy cottages and more.

The latest sale saw up to 30 per cent off more than 50,000 breaks across the UK, and there will likely be more of these sales throughout the year. As with most sales, availability is limited and the most popular dates tend to sell out quickly.

Subscriber perks

While Hoseasons doesn’t offer a newsletter-only discount, joining the mailing list can still be a useful way to stay informed. Subscribers are often among the first to hear about site-wide sales, seasonal promotions and new discount codes before they are advertised more widely.

Signing up also comes with an added incentive, as you’ll automatically be entered into a prize draw to win a £500 voucher.

Three nights for the price of two

Some Hoseasons holiday parks offer three-night breaks for the price of two, giving you that extra time to relax at no additional cost. These deals work particularly well for long weekends away or short midweek escapes.

Registering for the Hoseason mailing list means you’ll be the first to hear about upcoming sales ( iStock/Getty images )

So far, we’ve seen this type of deal applied in the following locations:

Whitecliff Bay Holiday Park, Isle of Wight

Golden Sands Holiday Park, Lincolnshire

The Lakes Rookley, Isle of Wight

Summerfields, Norfolk

The Orchards Holiday Village, Essex

New offers are added regularly, so it’s worth checking back if your preferred park isn’t included right now.

Off-peak savings

Budget-friendly breaks are relatively easy to find at Hoseasons, especially if you’re flexible on location and dates. These tend to be off-peak or shorter bookings, but still include modern accommodation options and access to on-site facilities.

Booking early can help to secure better locations, though some of the best value deals also appear closer to the travel date, especially outside of the school holidays.

Dogs stay for free

Many Hoseasons cottages now allow dogs to stay for free, removing one of the biggest obstacles for pet owners planning a holiday. This makes it easier to bring your furry friend along without worrying about additional fees, and many properties even include dog-friendly facilities, such as enclosed gardens.

Make sure you check individual listings carefully, as there can be restrictions on the number or size of the dogs allowed for different properties.

About Hoseasons

Hoseasons was founded in 1944 in Lowestoft by Wally Hoseason, who began by hiring boats on the Norfolk Broads before expanding into holiday home lettings. Over the following decades, the company evolved from a small family-run operation into one of the country’s best-known holiday providers.

Today, Hoseasons offers more than 30,000 places to stay throughout England, Scotland and Wales, including lodges, cottages, holiday parks and boating breaks. Many properties feature modern amenities, such as hot tubs and pet-friendly facilities, catering to families, couples and solo travellers.

Helpful information

Most Hoseasons holidays can be secured with a low upfront deposit, rather than a full payment at the time of booking. This can make planning ahead more manageable, particularly for families travelling during peak periods, with the remaining balance usually due closer to departure.

Cancellation terms vary depending on the type of accommodation and the rate selected, but Hoseasons generally offers a lot of flexibility. Some bookings can be amended or cancelled within a set timeframe, giving added reassurance if plans change. It is always worth checking the specific terms before confirming your booking.

Hoseasons provides customer support both online and by phone, with staff available to help before and after you book. Whether you need assistance applying a discount code, changing your reservation or resolving an issue during your stay, support is designed to be accessible and straightforward.

( iStock/Getty images )

Hoseasons FAQs

Where do I enter my Hoseason promo code?

Click on the offer or code you’d like to use, and we’ll take you to the Hoseasons website. Pick a date, accommodation type and location for your holiday and you will be shown all availability and prices for the upcoming season. Choose your preferred dates, fill in your personal details and continue to the payment page. Scroll down to the “add voucher” button and paste in your Hoseasons promo code. Click apply and your total amount will be adjusted.

Can I get a student discount at Hoseasons?

No, Hoseasons doesn’t offer a student discount. Right now, the best ways to save is to check out the promotions page for the latest three-for-two offers and breaks for less than £150.

Is there a Hoseason NHS discount?

Yes, anyone with a Blue Light Card can get up to 10 per cent off at Hoseasons. There are a few terms and conditions to bear in mind – the discount can’t be combined with any other promotions and it’s valid on accommodation only (no holiday extras).

Is there a teacher's discount available at Hoseasons?

Yes, teachers can get between 1 and 10 per cent off holidays at Hoseasons. The exact discount depends on your arrival date and it can’t be combined with any other offers.

Can I use Tesco Clubcard vouchers towards my booking?

Yes, Hoseasons partners with Tesco, so you can use your points to get money off your next booking. You’ll need to convert your Clubcard points to vouchers, which you can then apply to the payment page.

