8 money-saving tips for a cheap half-term

While not having to do the school run and seeing a lot of the kids can be a joy (for some), half-term can be a huge expense for parents.

Because as well as having to feed hungry mouths all day every day, most parents won’t get away without providing some form of entertainment during the week – and food and entertainment can cost a fortune.

But not if you’re savvy, say the experts.

Jackie Spencer, head of money and pensions policy at the Money and Pensions Service, says: “Half-term can put real pressure on families’ budgets – there’s often an expectation on parents to keep up with the Joneses and splash out on expensive day trips and other activities. This can add up and make the school holidays incredibly stressful.

“But while all costs can’t be avoided, there are ways you can enjoy the time as a family without breaking the bank.”

And Vix Leyton, consumer finance expert at the financial management website thinkmoney, says: “Half-term is a real pressure point for family budgets – suddenly you’re feeding everyone more, trying to keep kids entertained, and the days start filling up with activities that chip away at your budget.

“With the rising cost of living putting extra pressure on disposable income, even small spends feel bigger at the moment. But with a bit of planning and some smart swaps, you really can keep the costs down without compromising on fun.”

Here are the experts’ tips for spending less while still having family fun…

1. Plan ahead for the week

Spencer suggests setting yourself a budget ahead of half-term so you don’t overspend. “Your budget can then include a mix of lower and higher cost days to keep the week varied,” she says, pointing out that MoneyHelper’s free Budget Planner can help you plan.

2. Look for ‘kids eat free’ deals

Leyton says many high street restaurants and supermarkets offer ‘kids eat free’ or ‘kids eat for £1’ deals during school holidays – M&S cafés, Beefeater, Yo! Sushi, Asda, Bella Italia and more.

And Spencer suggests that if your child is eligible for free school meals you might be able to take part in the holiday activities and food (HAF) programme. “This is run by your local council and entitles your child to a meal and access to free holiday activities,” she says. “Check to see if your council runs the HAF during February half-term and apply for a place.”

Also, she says some food banks run holiday clubs to help parents over the school holidays. Check the Trussell Trust website to find a food bank near you.

3. Theme your days to make them an event

You don’t need theme park tickets and big budgets to make the kids feel like they’re having a big day out, stresses Leyton. She suggests picking a theme such as ‘nature day’, ‘indoor Olympics’, or ‘world food’, and building around it.

“That might mean a scavenger hunt in the woods, a walk with a clipboard and checklist, or building a home cinema with homemade tickets and popcorn,” she says. “Kids love novelty, so give it a name and make it an ‘event’.”

And Spencer points out venues like museums and libraries often have free exhibitions and activities geared towards children and families over half-term. She suggests that going on family walks or bike rides is another low-cost option.

4. Sign up for local deals

It’s worth getting on the mailing lists for local leisure spaces like soft play and escape rooms, setting up a dedicated inbox, and signing up for local venues in advance. Leyton says: “You’ll often get first-booking access or discount codes right before school holidays”.

Another local possibility is board game cafés. Leyton says they’re usually low-cost to visit, often with just a small cover charge, and you get access to shelves full of games – from old favourites to ones you’ve never heard of. “It’s hours of entertainment, no-one’s glued to a screen, and you might even find a new family favourite to play at home,” she points out.

5. Make loyalty cards work for you

If you’re planning a treat day, check the apps you already use, suggests Leyton. Tesco Clubcard, Nectar, and Co-op Members often have deals like half-price theme park entry or discounted cinema tickets that can maximise your loyalty points, she explains, pointing out that sometimes the best deals are buried in the ‘offers’ tab of your supermarket app.

6. Share the load

If you’ve got friends or family nearby, buddy up, suggest both experts. Leyton says one of you can host a film and popcorn afternoon, for example, while the other does baking and crafts the next day. “It’s cheaper than trying to entertain every day solo, and gives everyone a break – including the grown-ups,” she says.

And while you’re in sharing mode, why not check out whether there’s a new release on one of the streaming platforms. If it’s one you have to pay for, then Leyton suggests: “You can all chip in and watch it together rather than everyone paying for it separately. A mini-watch party with homemade costumes, shared snacks and split costs? That’s a win for everyone.”

7. Boost the fun budget with a mini resale mission

If the half-term budget’s tight, Leyton suggests getting the kids to help top it up by gathering together unwanted toys, games and clothes and either booking a spot at a local car boot sale or listing them on Vinted or eBay.

“It’s a great way to teach children about value, sustainability and how to make their money go further,” she explains. “Younger ones can help with sorting and pricing, while older kids can take charge of photographing and listing items online.

“You can even set a shared savings goal for the money made – like covering the cost of a day out or buying something they’ve had their eye on. It’s decluttering with purpose and a little life lesson rolled in.”

8. Don’t compare

It is said former US president Theodore Roosevelt declared that comparison is the thief of joy – so make an effort not to do it. Spencer warns: “Try not to compare – looking at what other people are doing, especially on social media, can set high expectations or make you feel like you should be doing or spending more.

“Don’t put huge amounts of pressure on yourself to spend a huge amount of money or by planning an extravagant week.”

And Leyton adds: “Remember, you don’t need themed packed lunches or daily itineraries to make half-term special. Kids will remember laughing in the rain, building a den under the dining table, or staying up past bedtime with a big bowl of popcorn.”