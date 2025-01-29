It’s no secret that arranging family days out can be hard work. Between finding activities that everyone can get excited about, to keeping price points in mind, it can all be a bit of a minefield, which is why we think it’s worth having a cheat sheet to help you save time and money with ease.

With this in mind, we’d always recommend making The Independent’s dedicated deals section your first port of call if you’re looking to save money. Whether you’re on the hunt for deals on tech and beauty or your next family vacation, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re planning a trip abroad, our Tui discount codes will help you save money on your next trip. But, if you’re thinking about organising a family staycation or a fun, local day out, there’s plenty to be excited about right here in the UK, be that exploring the rolling hills or a visit to a theme park.

If you’re looking for fun things to do on the weekend or half term, there are savings on popular family attractions, including Alton Towers, Legoland and National Trust. Whether you’re after a rollercoaster-fueled adrenaline rush or the peace and quiet of a weekend getaway by the coast, these are the best savings worth having on your radar.

Best Legoland deals

If only one day of Legoland fun just isn’t quite enough, you can currently get your second day free when you book a Legoland sleepover – this will include an overnight stay, as well as two days at the Legoland Theme Park. The offer can still be used if the booking is made during the school holidays, but we’d recommend pencilling in your family getaway soon – the offer ends on Friday 31st January, so make sure you book beforehand.

We’d generally recommend booking any Legoland tickets in advance, too. Take, for example, tickets for Legoland’s Brick Days during the February half term. Buying these ahead of time and online brings the price down from £68 to just £34 per person. Keep in mind you won’t need a voucher code, the deal will simply be applied to your basket when you reach the checkout.

Let’s face it, Legoland is a great day out for both kids and adults alike. You can experience more than 50 different rides, including the minifigure speedway, which has been dubbed the world’s first Lego-themed roller coaster that goes backwards as well as forwards.

You can even stay the night in the Castle Hotel, play a game of adventure golf and catch a Lego-themed show. So, if a fun-packed adventure park is on your to-do list this summer, the whole family’s tickets could be better than half-price when you buy online with this deal, so don’t miss out.

open image in gallery Legoland Windsor (Legoland/PA) ( PA Media )

What’s more, if you’re a student heading to Legoland then you can also save some money by making an account with Student Beans. This will enable you to get discounted entry to the LEGOLAND Windsor resort.

Why choose Legoland?

“If, like me, you’re the parent of an energetic youngster, Legoland should be high on your list of places to visit as a family. Ideal for day trips or short breaks, there are more than 50 rides to choose from, as well as live shows and attractions designed to delight children (and, let’s face it, adults) of all ages. The ultimate Lego adventure, you can even stay the night at the Castle Hotel, where you can take your pick of amazing, themed rooms to suit every kind of Lego lover,” says Sarah Jones, assistant eCommerce editor.

Best of the rest:

Best Alton Towers deals

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

With day passes starting from just £29 and February half term tickets starting at £49 per person, you’re sure to have a thrilling day out at Alton Towers. Located in Staffordshire, the iconic British theme park has been a popular destination for thrill-seekers for more than 40 years, and is home to more than 40 roller coasters, rides and attractions. The line-up features the wooden Wicker Man rollercoaster, the waterpark and the Sensory Garden in CBeebies Plus, with the “extraordinary” golf, luxury treehouse and woodland lodges for accommodation overnight starting from £221, there’s something for everyone.

Alton Towers is offering a parent and toddler pass that gets one adult and a toddler (aged five years or under) access to the Alton Towers Theme Park for only £29. This offer is exclusively available online, and do bear in mind that it won’t be available for weekends or school holidays.

If you just can’t wait to experience the fun then you can, of course, skip the queues with a fast-track ticket, which starts from £32 per person. These will include fast-track access to a list of the park’s rides, namely, the spinball whizzer, the curse at Alton Manor, runaway mine train and Gangsta Granny: the ride.

Why choose Alton Towers

Sarah Jones, assistant eCommerce editor says: “As a self-confessed adrenaline junkie, Alton Towers is top of my list when it comes to seeking out action-packed adventure. Initially inspired by Disneyland, it’s one of the most popular theme parks in the UK, and it’s not hard to see why. Spanning an impressive 550 acres, it boasts more than 40 rides and attractions for guests of all ages and levels of thrill-seeking, from exhilarating rollercoasters to cable cars and even live shows.

It’s great for toddlers too, thanks to CBeebies Land, where there’s sensory play, stories and mini adventures for little ones to enjoy.”

National Trust discount codes

open image in gallery The National Trust has called on the Government to introduce a climate resilience act to make climate change adaptation a legal requirement for public bodies (Alamy/PA)

Should you be looking to make the most of the most beautiful areas of the countryside and the historic buildings nestled within it, the National Trust is always worth checking out. And you can currently save on getaways within National Trust areas. For trips sooner rather than later, enjoy 25 per cent off holidays starting in the next 14 days with the discount code “LASTMINUTE“.

Why choose National Trust

“The UK’s variety of beautiful National Trust sites are perfect for every age, plus it’s a good excuse to enjoy a cake and a cuppa in the most peaceful of settings. Whether you’ve got an energetic toddler who needs to run about and be challenged to count every butterfly they spot, or you are in need of some fresh air whilst your newborn naps in the pram, you’ll always make some lovely family memories, ” says Leeanna Lock, head of audience, eCommerce.

When can you get the best deals on family attractions?

This will vary depending on where exactly you’re looking to book, so it’s always worth looking at the specific deals available at any time of year. However, if you’re able to go on weekdays or during school term times, it’s possible you could enjoy particularly impressive discounts. It can also be worth waiting until seasonal sales or annual sales events such as Black Friday, when the price of tickets may be reduced.

How we find the best discount codes

Here at IndyBest, we pride ourselves on being able to bring our readers only the latest and greatest offers and discount codes that will see you secure the steepest price reductions possible. To do this, we always call in the expertise of our crack team of discerning deal hunters, who we’ve tasked with delivering us the very best offers to help you save money.

Why you can trust us

The Independent’s shopping section is dedicated to helping its readers save money. Our astute shopping experts have years of experience when it comes to finding the most impressive deals, whether that be by tracking the price of the most popular tech products on the market to bringing you our monthly deals edits. We let this expertise and knowledge steer our curation of the best discount codes from reputable, trusted brands.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts and offers on anything from the newest phones to household essentials, try the links below:

Need some assistance for stress-free adventuring with your kids? These are the best prams and pushchairs