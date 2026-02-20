How we source our discount codes at The Independent

When you’re shopping online, it’s always worth checking whether there’s a discount code available so you can pick up products for a fraction of the price.

However, the internet is littered with out-of-date discount codes that just don’t work. We have all faced that familiar disappointment when you think you’re about to get some money off, only for your checkout total to stay exactly the same.

As a team of consumer journalists, we’re passionate about helping you make genuine savings, which is why we work tirelessly to bring you discount codes that will reduce the price of your shop.

To help you understand our process, below, we have set out how we source and check our discount codes for our dedicated deals section.

How we find our discount codes

To source our discount codes, we work closely with brands so that we can find out about upcoming promotions and let you know the details as soon as we’re able to. We also use our close relationships with brands to secure exclusive discount codes, so we can offer you savings that you won’t get anywhere else.

Alongside this, we have a dedicated team of deal-hunters whose job it is to scour the internet for additional deals and offers. This includes deep-diving into retailers’ websites and newsletters as well as signing up to membership schemes ourselves to find out what’s available.

How we check our discount codes

From days out at Legoland Windsor to beauty offers from Boots, we’ve got hundreds of discount code pages across The Independent. To make sure they’re all working as they should, our deals team tests them daily and removes any expired or invalid codes from our site, so you’re left with all the latest offers.

Check out our dedicated deals section for discount codes, money-saving advice and more