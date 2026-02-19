After months of huge discounts during events such as Black Friday and the January sales, you may be missing the days when you could apply a discount code at the checkout and slash the price of your shop. But what if I told you there was a simple way to get money off when you shop at online retailers such as Harvey Nichols, Bloom & Wild, Nutrition Geeks and tons more? It’s called the ‘abandoned basket’ trick, and it’s incredibly easy.

When you place an item in your online basket and leave it there, you may be sent a reminder from the retailer to checkout. Better yet, sometimes you’ll be sent an incentive – a 10 per cent, 20 per cent or even 30 per cent discount – to complete your shop.

To find out which stores offer abandoned basket discounts, I tested this trick at 50 retailers, to see which ones would dish out a discount. Below, I’ve listed the ones that offered me money off, plus instructions for how you can score a bargain of your own.

How to get an abandoned basket discount

Here’s what I did to get the discounts (and what you can do, too):

Sign up for an account with the retailer. If you don’t want to receive marketing emails, you can always unsubscribe once you’ve been offered your discount. Plus, even if you’re not offered an abandoned basket discount, you may be offered a ‘welcome’ discount. Keep reading for more information. Add your chosen items to your basket. Wait a few days and see if you get an email offering you a discount.

The only risk you’re taking here is that your item could become unavailable while you wait to see if a discount comes through. Placing something in your basket doesn’t reserve it, so if you notice that the product is low in stock, consider whether the discount is worth the chance that you’ll miss out on getting hold of the item.

open image in gallery ( iStock )

Whether you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift or just want to fill your home with beautiful flowers, Bloom & Wild is among the flower delivery services rated by IndyBest, The Independent’s product reviews section.

Within a couple of days of signing up and adding a bouquet to my basket, I was offered a discount code and a link to get 20 per cent off my order.

Buyagift has tons of vouchers for experiences, from six-course gourmet meals to The Traitors live experience. I added a spa day to my basket and was offered a (very specific) 24 per cent off my order within days.

When it comes to buying high-end fashion, we’d all like to knock a few pounds off the price. To find out whether Harvey Nichols would offer me an abandoned basket discount, I added a lipstick to my cart. Lo and behold, I was offered a ‘mystery discount’, but it was only available for a limited time, so make sure you watch your inbox closely for this one, so you don’t miss out.

open image in gallery ( iStock )

Hush was named one of the fashion brands worth knowing about by The Independent’s senior shopping writer, and you can get a discount at the brand by using the abandoned basket trick. After making an account, I popped a pair of earrings into my online basket and, days later, I was offered 20 per cent off.

You can stock up on homeware from Joseph Joseph for less, using the abandoned basket trick. When I left an item in my basket, I was offered 15 per cent off – though, technically, this was part of the brand’s ‘welcome offer’, so you might be offered it as soon as you sign up.

Monsoon sells a range of clothing and accessories, and if you want an extra 15 per cent off – plus free delivery – just sign up online and try using the abandoned basket trick. I was sent a discount code that could simply be copied and pasted at checkout.

Nutrition Geeks sells a wide range of vitamins, including one of the best vitamin D supplement. After adding a few items to my basket, I was offered 30 per cent off, via a promo code, so it’s worth trying the abandoned basket trick for yourself to see if you could save.

