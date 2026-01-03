Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toyota’s RAV4 crossover SUV has amassed more than 10 million global sales and now the Japanese carmaker has raised the bar with its most powerful version to date. Featuring an 18.1kWh battery and punchy 2.5-litre petrol engine, the car has a claimed EV-only range of 46 miles per charge. This should be ample for the average daily commute, while the low carbon emissions figure of 22g/km will be most appealing to business drivers.

The RAV4 plug-in hybrid is sold with all-wheel drive and is available in just two trims called Design and GR Sport. We opted for the entry-level Design PHEV specification, that was anything but basic, and cost £45,395.

Toyota has recently been working in collaboration with fellow Japanese manufacturer Suzuki and the technology and platform of the RAV4 have been shared. So, don’t be surprised to see a RAV4-looking model badged as a Suzuki and called the Across.

How we tested

We explored mid-Wales and beyond on a 150-mile road route that took in some motorways, quaint villages and twisting country roads. The RAV4 was comfortable, efficient and delivered a pleasant all-round experience.

Toyota RAV4: From £45,395, toyota.co.uk

open image in gallery The suspension set-up smooths out all but the roughest road surfaces along the way ( Toyota )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Efficient, practical, comfortable, reliable, decent EV-only range, holds its value

Efficient, practical, comfortable, reliable, decent EV-only range, holds its value Cons: e-CVT gearbox can be unrefined if pushing on, it’s not cheap, some rivals more engaging to drive

Toyota RAV4 Specs

Price range: £45,395

£45,395 Battery size: 18.1kWh

18.1kWh Maximum EV range: 46.4 miles

46.4 miles Engine: 2.5-litre petrol

2.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: tbc

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Toyota RAV4 is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that works alongside an 18.1kWh battery and two electric motors, one on each axle, for four-wheel drive. With 302bhp, the RAV4 can reach 62mph from a standing start in just 6.0 seconds and it maxes out at 112mph.

With the average daily commute recorded at just below 20 miles, the RAV4’s EV range of 46 miles will easily cover that, provided the car isn’t pushed too hard. And there is always the petrol engine as back-up when needed. The official fuel efficiency figure is a WLTP-tested 282.5mpg, although this would only be possible if the battery was charged regularly and the EV range used to the max. Realistically, expect to see in the region of 45mpg – that’s what we averaged during our week-long loan.

The car starts up and pulls away in electric mode as its default setting and can achieve a top speed of 84mph in that state. Then when extra power is needed, the petrol engine kicks in. The acceleration via the automatic transmission is smooth and responsive provided you don’t floor the accelerator pedal. Do that, and you will be met with lots of roaring sounds and little in the way of speed – since that’s a quirk of the type of transmission used here, where engine revs and sound don’t always match speed and rate of acceleration.

But if driven with a little TLC, there is ample power to overtake slower-moving vehicles, or join a motorway from a slip lane. It's a car that will effortlessly eat up the motorway miles, sitting comfortably at 70mph, but is nicely balanced and grounded when faced with more challenging twisting country lanes.

The slightly elevated seating position results in good all-round driver visibility and there is a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines to assist when squeezing into a tight parking space. Drive modes called Eco, Normal and Sport alter the dynamics of the car and there is also a Trail mode for help off-road.

As in other plug-in hybrids, the driver can leave the system to think for itself, or take control of how and when the battery is used and charged while on the move. For example, there is an EV-only setting, a Charge mode to boost the battery via the petrol engine whilst driving, a Charge Hold setting for keeping the battery at its current level, and an auto EV/HEV setting that delivers the most efficient combination of battery and engine power.

Refinement levels are good with just a little road surface and wind noise creeping into the cabin at higher speeds. And the suspension set-up smooths out all but the roughest road surfaces along the way.

open image in gallery There is neat cloth upholstery, which looks and feels like it will last the test of time ( Toyota )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Toyota RAV4 is a practical family-focused SUV that stretches 4.6 metres in length and is 1.85 metres wide. The wheelbase of almost 2.7 metres results in a spacious cabin with bundles of room for two tall adults up front, and two more in the back. A third will fit, but ideally the rear space is best suited to a trio of youngsters.

The seats are powered so it’s easy to find the ideal driving position and additionally the front and outer rear seats, along with the steering wheel, can be heated for added convenience. There is neat cloth upholstery, which looks and feels like it will last the test of time, while the high-end GR Sport model has leather seats. There’s plenty of soft-touch surfaces and eye-catching chrome trimmings throughout the cabin.

The boot is accessed via a powered tailgate and can swallow 520 litres of luggage and shopping – a capacity that increases to 1,168 litres up to the tonneau cover with the rear seats dropped flat. The limit grows further to 1,604 litres if measured to the roof.

Scattered throughout the cabin are a number of handy storage compartments, including a glovebox, central cubby, door bins, front and rear cup holders, seat back pockets, a sunglasses holder and even a handy spot for keeping a pound coin for the supermarket trolley – something I always forget!

open image in gallery There is a perfect mix of touchscreen functionality, combined with physical switches and dials ( Toyota )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The main focal point inside the RAV4 is the 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen for controlling the six-speaker sound system, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus the car’s DAB radio and reversing camera.

Behind the steering wheel is a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display where all the important numbers are clearly shown, such as speed, battery charge levels, EV range and speed limits.

There is a perfect mix of touchscreen functionality, combined with physical switches and dials. All climate systems are controlled via a separate panel and there is a chunky gear selector, a rotary dial to switch through the drive modes and buttons to control the hybrid set-up, such as charging the battery, holding the charge, driving in EV-only mode or opting for the most efficient mix of HEV and EV technology. With some other hybrids hiding these settings in a touchscreen sub-menu, this is a welcome move by Toyota.

open image in gallery It’s possible to modify the car but the vehicle is very well equipped as standard ( Toyota )

Prices and running costs

The Toyota RAV4 plug-in hybrid is sold in two trims levels. The Design specification, as tested, costs £45,395, but if you want to upgrade to the GR Sport version, that will set you back £50,245. Our test car had optional metallic paint costing an extra £680, and it is possible to modify the car with a few additions such as mud flaps and a boot liner, or with side steps and towing packs, but the vehicle is very well equipped as standard.

With its WLTP-tested carbon emissions figure of 22g/km, the first-year road tax bill will be £110, increasing to the standard charge of £195 after 12 months. But the cost exceeds the government’s Expensive Car Supplement threshold of £40k, resulting in a bill for an extra £425 from years two to six.

Clawing back some of the costs is easy enough if the car’s battery is charged regularly and drivers make full use of those few-dozen pure electric miles. Business drivers looking to run the RAV4 will see a Benefit in Kind tax rating of nine per cent.

The vehicle sits in insurance group 36 and is sold with a standard three-year, 60,000-mile Toyota warranty package, which can be extended to 10 years or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first) if it is serviced at an authorised Toyota workshop.

open image in gallery Clawing back some of the costs is easy enough if the car’s battery is charged regularly ( Toyota )

Toyota RAV4 PHEV rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

If plugged into a 7kW home or work-based wallbox, the 18.1kWh battery can be fully charged in about two hours, 30 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The RAV4 is certainly not a cheap option these days, but for the £45,395 asking price, you do get a whole lot of car that’s fully kitted out with all the creature comforts you could wish for. You also get a powertrain that draws upon years of Toyota know-how and expertise.

Does Toyota replace batteries for free?

The RAV4 is sold with a three-year or 60,000-mile warranty package that covers the vehicle itself, although this can be extended to 10 years or 100,000 miles if the car is serviced regularly at a Toyota-approved workshop.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

I was a fan of the original three-door RAV4 and felt cheated when that model was withdrawn leaving just the five-door option. But over the generations the car has matured really well and, with the addition of plug-in hybrid technology, it is a sound investment that boasts impressive residual values.