Tesla rolls out Grok AI assistant to UK and Europe in latest update

Tesla has begun rolling out its Grok artificial intelligence assistant across Europe, with UK customers among the first to receive the new system as part of the latest over-the-air software update.

The AI companion is included in software version 2026.2.6, which is now being deployed free of charge to eligible Teslas. Grok has been developed by xAI and is designed to answer questions across a wide range of subjects, including physics, mathematics, biology, philosophy and history.

Integrated directly into Tesla’s in-car systems, Grok can respond to spoken prompts from the driver via the steering wheel controls or touchscreen interface. Among its core functions is the ability to initiate navigation commands, allowing drivers to set destinations, adjust routes while on the move or search for nearby points of interest using natural language requests.

open image in gallery Grok will be automatically integrated into Tesla’s in-car systems on eligible cars ( Steve Fowler )

Tesla says the system can also reference the vehicle owner’s manual, offering guidance on best practice, vehicle operation and maintenance, as well as interpreting dashboard alerts. This functionality is intended to allow drivers to ask questions about specific warnings or features and receive contextual responses without having to manually search through documentation.

Grok also offers a number of selectable interaction modes. Standard modes include Assistant, Language Tutor, Therapist, Storyteller, Meditation, Doc and Conspiracy. There are also dedicated children’s modes, including Story Time and Trivia Game, designed to provide age-appropriate content for younger passengers.

For adult users aged 18 and over, Tesla lists additional modes labelled Unhinged, Sexy, Motivation, Romantic and Argumentative.

In addition to these modes, drivers and passengers can choose between different AI personas. These include Ara, described as an upbeat female voice; Eve, a soothing female voice; Leo, a British male voice; Rex, a calm male voice; and Sal, described as a smooth male voice.

Tesla says Grok is available in a wide range of languages and is designed to provide conversational responses with natural phrasing. The system is intended to allow occupants to use journey time for tasks such as learning, entertainment or managing navigation more efficiently.

The rollout applies to eligible versions of the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y. To enable and use Grok, owners must have an active Premium Connectivity subscription or a stable wifi connection.

According to Tesla, conversations with Grok are anonymous and not associated with individual vehicles, a measure the company says is intended to protect owner privacy.

The introduction of Grok continues Tesla’s strategy of delivering new functionality via over-the-air software updates. The company says it will introduce deeper integration and additional features in future updates, which will also be provided free of charge to compatible vehicles.

This Tesla announcement follows Volvo’s recent news that it will be updating older models to incorporate Google’s Gemini AI assistant in thousands of its cars.