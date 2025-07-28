MG IM5 review: The closest rival yet to the Tesla Model 3

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MG thought long and hard about how it should badge its new IM models. At one time, they were headed for their own premium brand alongside MG. But the decision was made to confuse everyone by calling them MG IMs, yet not put MG badges on them. It’s bonkers!

And a shame as people will see the IM5 (and its SUV twin, the IM6), really like it and have no idea what it is due to the weird combination of dots and lines for a badge.

The IM5, in particular, is worthy of your attention. It’s a spacious five door hatchback with proportions, pricing, range and tech specs that are very much in line with the Tesla Model 3.

Is it overall as good as the Tesla Model 3? No, not quite. But it gets much closer than any other rival, so if Tesla – for whatever reason – isn’t your thing, one of MG’s 115 dealers will be very happy to let you play in an IM model.

You’ll have fun, too. It’s good to drive, easily as spacious as a Model 3, but with even better build quality. The kit count is impressive, as is the tech – although the usability (and spelling) of the touchscreen operations needs to be updated. We’re told it will be.

The IM5 will be an easy, efficient and enjoyable EV to live with – I like it very much.

How we test

I spent an entire morning driving the IM5 around the lanes, towns and motorways of Kent, Sussex and Surrey to get a good feel for the car and its tech. I assessed the self-driving, self-parking and even the car’s ability to retrace its steps by reversing 100 metres. I also checked on rear seat comfort and boot space to give you a verdict you can trust.

MG IM5: From £39,450, IM.MG.co.uk

open image in gallery The MG IM5 uses four-wheel steering to improve agility and make it easier when parking ( MG )

Independent rating: 9/10

Pros: Loaded with tech, nice to drive, spacious, strong quality

Loaded with tech, nice to drive, spacious, strong quality Cons: Ride is a little bit firm, no buttons, odd badging

MG IM5 specs

Price range £39,450 to £48,495

£39,450 to £48,495 Battery size 75 & 100kWh

75 & 100kWh Maximum claimed range 441 miles

441 miles Miles per kWh 3.8

3.8 Maximum charging rate 396kW

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Although there are two battery offerings, there’s a clear sweet spot in the IM5 range – and it’s the car I drove. The 100 Long Range, as the name suggests, uses a 100kWh battery to give it a Tesla-beating range of 441 miles. You’ll pay a fiver more for the rear-drive IM5 Long Range than you will a Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive Long Range, but I can’t believe an MG dealer wouldn’t do something about that for you – you won’t get a penny off the Tesla.

The entry-level car undercuts the entry-level Model 3 by £440 but doesn’t go as far on a full charge. The 75 Standard Range IM5 has a maximum claimed range of 304 miles versus the Rear-Wheel Drive Model 3’s 323 miles.

At the top of the IM5 range currently is a 100 Performance model, which gets all-wheel drive, the same 100kWh battery as the Long Range IM5, but all-wheel drive, a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds and a maximum claimed range of 357 miles – all for £48,495. A Model 3 performance is quicker (0-60mph in 2.9 seconds), but will only go 328 miles on a full charge and, crucially, costs a whopping £59,990.

Not that the Long Range IM5 I drove was sluggish, getting from 0-62mph in 4.9 seconds. But whatever IM5 you drive it’ll feel quick with the usual swift acceleration when you need it.

Where MGs will outperform Teslas is on charging speeds with the 800-volt tech in the 100kWh cars enabling the IM5 to charge at a maximum of 396kW, meaning the typical 10 to 80 per cent charge would take just 17 minutes – if you can find a fast-enough charger.

The Standard Range car makes do with 400-volt tech so charges slower at a maximum of 153kW so the same 10 to 80 per cent charge will take 26 minutes.

open image in gallery The MG IM5's interior is spacious and high-quality, but dominated by two large screens ( MG )

As with many EVs, the heavy battery takes a toll on ride comfort and the IM5 rides quite firmly. It’s not uncomfortable, though, and the low centre of gravity means the car corners confidently, although the steering doesn’t feel especially meaty. There are various drive modes you can cycle through that beef up the steering and accelerator response or ease the throttle off for eco driving.

It’s a shame the brakes didn’t feel slightly sharper and linear in their response – they felt slightly dead and needed a bit more of a shove at the end of the brake travel.

What you’ll really notice and enjoy, though, is the four-wheel steering, which not only gives the sizeable IM5 a smaller turning circle than an MG4 – making it really easy to manoeuvre around car parks (which I did extensively on my test route) – but also benefits at faster speeds with greater surety through corners.

One feature that’s missing, though, is one-pedal driving, which many EV drivers love. There are only three levels of brake regen available – I’d like more. Hopefully one-pedal driving can be added before the cars go on sale in September.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Whichever model of IM5 you go for, you’ll get the same feature-packed interior – and the same high quality. I’m obsessive about stitching lining up, and the stitching across the dashboard lined up perfectly with that on the doors, showing a real attention to detail when it comes to quality.

The materials inside all feel very plush, the design is attractive and there’s plenty of space. Sitting in the back you get the full benefit of the full-length glass roof, comfy rear seats and good leg and head space, while in the front the seats are just as comfy and come with heating or cooling.

A tiny rear-view mirror hints at what’s behind – the tiniest of rear windows. I’m surprised MG hasn’t done a Polestar and just made do with a digital rear-view mirror and cameras. However, MG’s approach is to have a display from a rear-facing camera on the infotainment screen that’s activated by a single roll upwards of the right hand scroll wheel on the steering wheel. That’s a neat solution, but I’d rather just have a bigger rear window. At least the side mirrors are a decent size, though.

Unlike the four-door Tesla Model 3, the IM5 comes with a rear hatch, making it much more practical. There’s a reasonable if not enormous 457 litres of space, plus an additional 18 litres under the bonnet at the front.

The inside isn’t exactly flush with cubbies – it would be nice to have a few more spaces to put things and slightly wider and deeper door bins.

open image in gallery Instead of the Tesla Model 3's saloon shape, the MG IM5 is a more usable hatchback ( MG )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The MG IM5 is a tech tour-de-force with everything you expect and a few things you don’t.

Here’s one… If you’ve ever driven down a narrow country lane and met something coming at you from the other direction and have to reverse, it can be quite tricky. The IM5 will do it for you.

Somewhat spookily, the car logs precisely where it has driven over the past 100 metres and will reverse for that full distance going back precisely through its wheel tracks. I tried it and it reversed back through a curved road, through a car park, around a couple of corners and eventually stopped where it first started, 100 metres beforehand. Clever and surprisingly useful.

The self-parking system works brilliantly and very quickly – unlike many – while the car will also get closer to the curb for you if your own parking efforts aren’t up to scratch.

On top of all that there’s the usual adaptive cruise – which uses the paddles behind the steering wheel to adjust speed and distance to the car in front – plus the expected suite of driver safety and assistance systems.

open image in gallery The MG IM5 is a smart-looking EV, but oddly without any proper MG badges on it ( MG )

As with many Model 3 rivals, you must use screens for everything, but in the IM5 there are two of them. One super-wide 26-inch display on top of the dash for driver info and infotainment, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10-inch screen in the centre console for other controls including the clever parking tech, system set-up and climate control – although there was a slightly odd Ramdon setting for the air con that we hope is a spelling mistake that will be easily fixed.

MG made great play of the 20-speaker audio system with its Sky Speakers in the roof, but it really didn’t live up to the promise. With my well-used test playlist, it lacked real punch from the bass and a lack of detail to the sound. I couldn’t get the ‘hello IM’ (why not MG?) voice function to work, either, in spite of it being selected on the display.

Although the wireless mobile phone charger is ventilated to stop your smartphone overheating while charging, there’s only one of them when many rivals allow you to charge up two phones at a time.

What I did like was how, when you indicate, you get a digital view from the mirrors displayed on the appropriate side of the 26-inch display, cleverly shoving my Apple CarPlay display over sideways rather than covering up the maps. And why it has taken car makers so long to be able to make the indicator clicks come out of the left or right speakers is beyond me – I like that in the IM5, too.

Prices and running costs

There’s no sign yet of any low-rate finance offers, although first deliveries of the IM5 won’t be until mid-September 2025. But the pricing is pretty much spot on against the Tesla Model 3: slightly cheaper on the Standard car, slightly more expensive on the Long Range one. The Performance IM5 does look like good value.

What I would expect, though, is for MG’s 115 dealers selling the IM models to have a bit of leeway to give the IM5 a bit more of an advantage over Tesla Model 3s if you haggle. Tesla dealers won’t give you a penny off.

My test showed impressive efficiency, meaning a range of well over 400 miles should be easily achievable, too.

MG IM5 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The 100kWh IM5 uses 800-volt tech for charging up to 396kW, allowing a 10–80 per cent charge in just 17 minutes with a sufficiently fast charger. The Standard Range's 400-volt system charges at up to 153kW, taking 26 minutes for the same charge range.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Prices start at £39,450 for the Standard Range car going up to £48,495 for the Performance model. The sweet spot of the range is the £44,995 Long Range IM5, which costs a fiver more than the equivalent Tesla Model 3, but will go a bit further on a full charge.

Does MG replace batteries for free?

As with all EVs, the IM5’s battery is covered for eight years and 100,000 miles, while MG offers a standard seven-year warranty on the rest of the car.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: MG IM5

Not everyone wants a Tesla, and there’s now more choice than ever if you want a different sort of EV. I really enjoyed the MG IM5 – I love the tech, the quality of the car and the drive. There’s loads of space inside, a decent range and fast charging. If only MG would just stick an MG badge on the front and back, that would make the car more appealing and easier to understand.