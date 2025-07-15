Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercedes has revealed the all-new CLA Shooting Brake, a premium electric estate that combines the brand’s sporty CLA shape with impressive range and record-topping charging capabilities. The electric CLA Shooting Brake should be on the road by March 2026.

The second model in a completely new vehicle family built on Mercedes’ modular EV architecture, the CLA Shooting Brake boasts a claimed range of up to 473 miles in the most efficient trim – placing it among the best long-range EVs around.

A standout feature of the new platform is its 800V architecture, which enables fast DC charging that delivers 193 miles of range in just 10 minutes, with a maximum charging power of up to 320kW.

“The new CLA Shooting Brake is designed for those who appreciate the dynamism of a sporty vehicle but don't want to compromise on space and practicality in everyday life," said Mathias Geisen, board member at Mercedes-Benz. “It combines intelligent technology and efficiency to deliver a fresh, engaging driving experience.”

open image in gallery ( Mercedes-Benz )

Visually, the CLA Shooting Brake is identical to its saloon counterpart up to the B-pillar, featuring a low profile and a distinctive front panel with 142 individually illuminated chrome-look LED stars. Where it differs is in the extended roofline, which slopes gently towards the rear to create a more spacious interior. An optional one-piece panoramic glass roof can be specified with an illuminated “starry sky” effect, integrating another 158 individual stars into the glass surface.

Practicality has also been improved. The boot offers a volume of 455 litres, expanding to 1,290 litres with the rear seats folded. You also get a 101 litre illuminated frunk for additional storage, while a towing capacity of up to 1,800 kilograms places it among the top haulers in this EV category.

Inside, the CLA Shooting Brake features the next generation of the MBUX infotainment system, which integrates Google Gemini and ChatGPT as its virtual assistants. The centrepiece is the optional MBUX Superscreen, which extends across the entire width of the dashboard and integrates up to three displays. Mercedes has also reintroduced physical roller and rocker switches on the new multifunction steering wheel for key functions like volume controls.

At launch, two all-electric models will be available. The rear-wheel-drive CLA 250+ Shooting Brake will have a power output of 200kW and sprints from 0 to 62mph in 6.8 seconds. The more powerful, all-wheel-drive CLA 350 4MATIC Shooting Brake produces 260kW and achieves the same sprint in five seconds. Both models use a new-generation lithium-ion battery with a usable energy content of 85kWh.

The electric drive system features what Mercedes calls a “permanently excited” synchronous motor and a new two-speed gearbox on the rear axle, designed to provide responsive acceleration from a standstill while ensuring efficient power delivery at higher speeds for comfortable long-distance cruising. In a nod to market flexibility, Mercedes also confirmed that a 48V mild-hybrid version of the CLA Shooting Brake will be available early next year.