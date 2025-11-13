Mazda CX-60 review: High-quality but imperfect SUV

The Mazda CX-60 is part of the Japanese firm’s extensive SUV line-up. It sits above the smaller Mazda CX-5, a model that’s proven popular the world over, but doesn’t (yet) offer a plug-in hybrid version. The core of the CX-60 is its e-Skyactiv PHEV plug-in hybrid engine, which is offered alongside an oddball non-plug-in diesel.

The CX-60 takes Mazda upmarket, straddling the gap between mainstream models and premium alternatives such as the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. It certainly has a smart and upmarket appearance, with discreet and classy lines, plus flawless fit, finish and paint quality.

The interior is special too, a clear cut above the CX-5. It has build quality that even Audi and BMW can’t match these days, and lots of Japanese luxury flourishes.

There’s an abundance of standard equipment, and the top-spec versions are positively regal. However, despite its size, rear seat space could be better, and if you want seven seats, pick the alternative Mazda CX-80.

How we tested

I tested the Mazda CX-60 on a three-day trip to the Belgium Motor Show and back. In all, I covered more than 1,000 miles, giving plenty of time to reveal what it’s like to live with. It also helped demonstrate the long-distance abilities of a modern plug-in hybrid.

Mazda CX-60: From £46,940, Mazda.co.uk

open image in gallery The Mazda CX-60 top-spec versions are positively regal ( Mazda )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Design, high-quality interior, performance

Design, high-quality interior, performance Cons: Firm ride, high prices, both EV range and fuel economy could be better

Mazda CX-60 specs

Price range: £46,940-£53,840

£46,940-£53,840 Battery size: 17.8kWh

17.8kWh Maximum EV range: 39 miles

39 miles Engine: 2.5-litre petrol

2.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Mazda has long had a bit of a quirky side to its engineering. Instead of using a fuel-sipping small-capacity turbo petrol engine, for example, the CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV has a large-capacity 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor. This is paired with a high-output electric drive system, to give a heady power output of 327hp.

Add in standard all-wheel drive, and it means performance is sufficient to easily outrun even the famous Mazda MX-5 sports car with ease. 0-62mph takes just 5.8 seconds, and a strong 369lb/ft of pulling power means it feels muscular on the move, too. It needs to combine the petrol engine and electric motor to do this, though; it won’t feel anything like as swift in EV mode.

Unusually, there’s also noticeable whine from the electric motor when in EV mode, which disturbs the usual peace and quiet expected of a plug-in hybrid. The eight-speed automatic gearbox can be a bit indecisive too, chipping away at the smoothness of the experience.

Handling is OK, with lots of grip, but it does lean over a bit in corners. The steering could be sharper, and the ride quality isn’t up to premium standards. It’s particularly harsh on top-spec 20-inch wheels – we’d stick to the 18-inch wheels of the entry-level Exclusive-Line model.

The Mazda CX-60 has a 17.8kWh plug-in hybrid battery. This gives an official EV range of 39 miles, but it will be nearer to 30 miles in reality. This isn’t particularly impressive these days, especially when the cheaper BYD Seal U DM-I offers a 78-mile EV range (and similarly swift acceleration, too). The Mazda lacks DC charging capability as well, so you won’t be able to give it quick top-ups while on the move.

open image in gallery The interior is special, a clear cut above the CX-5 ( Mazda )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Mazda CX-60 has a very welcoming interior. There’s a hand-crafted feel that’s rare in cars outside the luxury arena, and I love the heavy use of Japanese luxury touches. It’s particularly striking in top-spec Takumi trim, which has white maple wood interior accents and a dashboard trimmed in woven material with ‘Kakenui’ stitching.

Build quality is superb – as mentioned, Audi and BMW could learn a thing or two here – and the fact it isn’t over-reliant on touchscreens for major controls will be welcomed by many.

The seats are firm and give a great view out – as it measures over 4.7 metres long on the outside, and nearly 1.9 metres wide, you’ll be grateful of this in busy towns. A reversing camera is included.

Rear seat space is a bit less impressive. It’s OK, but you’d expect more from such a large car. The boot is very large though, measuring 570 litres with the rear seats up and a cavernous 1,726 litres with them folded. The 40:20:40 split rear seat is practical, as is the power tailgate that’s standard on all models.

open image in gallery The seats are firm and give a great view out ( Mazda CX-60 )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Mazda CX-60 has two landscape-format 12.3-inch screens. The TFT instrument cluster display is multi-configurable, and is backed up by a standard head-up display which Mazda calls the ‘Active Driving Display’. It’s impressive to have tech like this standard across the range.

The multimedia screen combines touchscreen functionality with a physical dial in the centre console. The touchscreen functionality is disabled when on the move, which Mazda reckons makes it easier to use. As the screen is a bit of a stretch, it probably has a point, but using a remote controller feels a bit alien these days.

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, but you only get wireless smartphone charging on Homura Plus and Takumi Plus models. Don’t forget your charging cables; USB-C connectivity is standard.

The standard stereo is an eight-speaker setup. You’ll want to move up to Homura spec and above, because a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system is fitted as standard. This is a superb system, including Bose Centerpoint signal processing and even AudioPilot 2 noise compensation tech.

open image in gallery Rear seat space is limited but the boot size is generous ( Mazda )

Prices and running costs

Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV prices start from almost £47,000 for the entry-level Exclusive-Line. Every other version costs over £50,000, and the top-spec versions get within a few thousand pounds of a plug-in hybrid Audi Q5 e-hybrid. Saying that, there appear to be some great leasing deals currently available on the Mazda CX-60. The firm’s new six-year, 100,000-mile warranty will be an added draw for some, too.

If you regularly charge the battery, you’ll be able to enjoy a degree of EV-only miles in the Mazda CX-60. If, however, you do not, you’ll pay for it in running costs. The 2.5-litre petrol engine only averages 36.2mpg on the combined cycle, according to Mazda’s figures. By modern standards, this is pretty thirsty – and all the more reason to keep it plugged in!

Mazda CX-60 rivals

Skoda Kodiaq

BYD Seal U DM-i

Cupra Terramar

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Mazda says the CX-60 battery will go from 20-80% charge in 90 minutes using a 7.2kW wall box.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Mazda CX-60 has premium appeal but the more premium-level prices that go with it. The bountiful standard equipment does help offset the sticker shock, though.

Does Mazda replace batteries for free?

Mazda now offers a superb six-year, 100,000-mile warranty. However, the plug-in hybrid battery goes one better, with its own eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

The Mazda CX-60 is a great-looking car with a delightfully high-quality interior. The electric range could be a bit better, but the performance in hybrid mode is really impressive, even if overall fuel economy isn’t anything to write home about.