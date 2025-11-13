It’s fair to say the Lexus RX is a well-established model with more than 25 years of sales under its belt. The latest fifth-generation car is available with a variety of powertrains, but we are concentrating on plug-in hybrid technology, which has just been introduced for the first time to the RX.

Beneath the bonnet is a 2.5-litre petrol engine that works in tandem with two electric motors and an 18.1kWh battery to deliver engaging, though not aggressive performance that definitely prioritises refinement and comfort.

The MY26 line-up starts from £65,065 and rises to £77,315, so the Lexus RX 450h+ is at the higher end of the pricing scale. But you do get a lot of luxury for the outlay as we discovered in our mid-trim Premium Plus model, costing £70,565, before any optional extras were added to the mix.

How I tested

Despite only testing the Lexus RX 450h+ for five days, I clocked up several hundred miles, including extensive motorway and A road driving, plus some more congested town centre manoeuvring.

Lexus RX: From £65,065, Lexus.com

open image in gallery Watch out for slight body sway if you attack tighter bends too enthusiastically ( Lexus )

Independent rating: 8/10

Lexus RX Specs:

Pros High-end interior, generously equipped, refined and comfortable to drive, reliable

High-end interior, generously equipped, refined and comfortable to drive, reliable Cons Not as engaging to drive as some rivals, infotainment screen can be fiddly, that £77k-plus price-tag

Lexus RX PHEV specs

Price range: £65,065 to £77,315

£65,065 to £77,315 Battery size: 18.1kWh

Maximum EV range: 42 miles

42 miles Engine: 2.4-litre petrol

2.4-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: 2,883 miles

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Powering our Lexus RX 450h+ Premium Plus car was a 2,487cc four-cylinder petrol engine alongside an 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery and two electric motor for all-wheel drive, which Lexus calls E-FOUR. With 304bhp the car can complete the 0-62mph sprint an a very respectable 6.5 seconds and it maxes out at 124mph – that’s not too shabby for a vehicle that tips the scales at just over 2.1 tonnes.

The electric-only range is a WLTP-tested 42 miles, which may just be enough to cover a daily commute and owners will see financial benefits by utilising the EV range to its maximum capacity and plugging in at home or at work. That said; like all plug-in hybrid models, the official combined efficiency figure of 235mpg is pie in the sky.

We have always found the Lexus CVT set-up takes a little getting used to. Drive too aggressively and you will hear lots of protesting whining sounds and experience very little in the way of acceleration. But once you have mastered the gentler approach, it is much smoother and far more rewarding - the 0-62mph figure is testament to that.

There are steering wheel-mounted paddles to take manual control of the gear changes and drive modes called Normal, Sport, Eco and Custom alter the driving characteristics of the vehicle.

open image in gallery The kick sensor is a fabulous feature if you’re approaching with shopping bags. And have a decent sense of balance ( Lexus )

Performance-wise, the RX 450h+ is an exceptionally comfortable motorway cruiser and is responsive when pushed on through more challenging country lanes, although there is some slight body sway if tighter bends are attacked too enthusiastically.

The elevated seating results in excellent all-round driver visibility and the light steering makes weaving through busier town traffic that much easier too.

Interior, practicality and boot space

Lexus is considered a premium brand with premium price-tags to match, so it has a lot to live up to on the comfort, refinement and technology front. And, in the main, it scores well with a high-end interior featuring leather seats that are powered along with the steering wheel, and can be heated or cooled. A memory function is handy if the car is shared between drivers as you can save all your preferred seating and steering wheel settings.

There is ambient lighting with 64 shades to choose from, plus lots of soft touch surfaces and triple-zone climate control. The driver and front seat passenger are treated to bundles of space and even those passengers sat in the back benefit from ample leg, shoulder and head space. It’s ideal for two adults or three youngsters, but not quite as practical as some rivals that offer seating for seven.

The boot is accessed via a powered tailgate and there is also a kick sensor, whereby the tailgate can be raised by waving your foot beneath the rear bumper. This is a fabulous feature if approaching the car laden down with shopping bags, but it does take a little getting used to, and a decent sense of balance of course. Storage-wise, the boot can swallow 461 litres of goodies and that limit is increased further by lowering the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of handy storage areas throughout the cabin, including wide door bins, a locking glovebox, central cubby that can be opened by buttons on the driver or passenger side, a wireless charging pad, sunglasses holder, seat back pockets, front and rear cup holders, a few trays and a small compartment near the driver’s door.

With all-wheel drive, the Lexus RX 450h+ is ideal for adventurous family breaks and it can tow a braked caravan or trailer weighing up to two tonnes.

open image in gallery The Lexus RX’s interior is smart without being flashy ( Lexus )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Lexus RX 450h+ is generously kitted out as standard. If you are looking for extras such as a panoramic roof, you simple choose the trim level that offers those added features.

The interior is smart without being flashy and a 14-inch infotainment screen offers access to the wide range of on-board functions. There is a 12-speaker sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto smartphone connectivity, in-built sat nav with voice assistant, Bluetooth and six USB ports to connect devices.

While the touchscreen can be a little fiddly to operate on the move, we liked the number of physical controls for simple functions such as adjusting the temperature or the radio volume.

All the vital driving data is viewed on a clear driver display where a green EV icon lights up to show when the car is running on electricity – this can be whilst coasting, sitting in stop-and-go traffic or at low speeds. It also shows if your driving style is helping to boost the battery charge levels through the regenerative braking system.

open image in gallery For added peace of mind, Lexus offers an impressive warranty package ( Lexus )

Prices and running costs

The Lexus RX 450h+ line-up costs from £65,065 for the entry-level Premium grade and maxes out at £77,315 for the Takumi version. There are several trims in-between and our Premium Plus test car cost £70,565, bumped up by a further £250 due to the smart Sonic White metallic paint.

Not cheap then, but it could be the ideal car for a top exec thanks to its Benefit in Kind tax rating of 21 per cent awarded for its 42-mile EV-only range and low-ish carbon emissions figure of 25-26g/km. It’s worth noting though, some rivals have a far lower carbon emissions output and better EV range which sees improved BIK ratings.

The official fuel efficiency figure, which has been WLTP-tested, is 235mpg. While we can’t say it would be impossible to match that figure, you would need to maximise the EV driving range and charge on a regular basis. In reality, expect to see about 44mpg – that’s what we achieved anyway.

Taxing the Lexus RX 450h+ will cost £110 for the first year, increasing to the standard fee of £195 after 12 months, but as the starting price is well above the £40k threshold for the Expensive Car Supplement, owners will need to find an extra £425 from years two to six. The car we tested sits in insurance group 44.

For added peace of mind, Lexus offers an impressive warranty package. The vehicle comes with a standard three-year, 60,000-mile package, but this can be extended to 10 years or 100,000 miles if the car is serviced at an authorised Lexus workshop.

Lexus RX 450h+ rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Lexus RX 450h+ is fitted with a 6.6kw/h on-board charger and the 18.1kWh battery can be fully charged in about two hours, 45 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Lexus is the luxury arm of Toyota, so the vehicles are not cheap. Prices for the RX450h+ begin from just over £65k, so there are definitely cheaper rivals out there. But the car is quite exclusive, so it depends if you want to blend in or stand out from the crowd.

Does Lexus replace batteries for free?

There’s a five-year or 60,000-mile cover for the hybrid components, but this can be extended if the car is serviced at a workshop authorised by Lexus.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Lexus RX 450h

The Lexus RX 450h+ is a full-sized family SUV that errs on the side of luxury and comfort rather than blistering pace. It’s distinctive styling will not go unnoticed and the vehicle is generously equipped with mod-cons. It’s a bit on the pricier side, but has a sense of exclusivity about it.