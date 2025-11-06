Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers using electric vehicles (EVs) could face a new pay-per-mile tax in Rachel Reeves’ Budget, according to reports.

The chancellor is considering plans that will see drivers of electric cars charged 3p per mile, to be announced in her fiscal statement on November 26, the Daily Telegraph reported.

The tax would raise billions of pounds to help Ms Reeves get the extra revenue needed to balance the nation’s books.

The paper said that the scheme is set to kick in from 2028, by which time up to six million people are set to be driving electric cars.

The 3p charge would equate to around an extra £12 on a journey from London to Edinburgh, according to the Telegraph, who also reported that drivers will have to estimate their own usage rather than it being tracked electronically.

It comes as the Treasury is facing falling fuel duty revenue as more people make the switch from petrol to electric cars.

open image in gallery Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver the Budget later this month (Justin Tallis/PA) ( PA Wire )

Since April of this year, electric cars have been subject to vehicle excise duty, after a change under the Conservative government in 2022.

In 2023 the Resolution Foundation think tank - then directed by now-Treasury minister Torsten Bell - recommended that a national pay per mile system should be introduced that would lead to “EV drivers paying 6p per mile (plus VAT) from 2027”.

The AA has warned that the policy could be seen as a “poll tax on wheels” and urged Ms Reeves to “tread carefully”.

President Edmund King said: “Whilst we acknowledge the Treasury is losing fuel duty revenue as drivers go electric, the Government has to tread carefully unless their actions slow down the transition to EVs.

“The Zev mandate for 28% of new car sales to be zero emissions this year will not be met as sales are running at just 22%.

“We need to see the detail of this proposal to ascertain whether these new taxes will be equitable or a poll tax on wheels.”

open image in gallery Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered a speech in Downing Street on Tuesday, ahead of the Budget later in November (PA) ( PA Archive )

The chancellor has already put the country on notice that sweeping tax rises could be coming this month, saying during an unprecedented pre-Budget address this week that “we will all have to contribute”.

She is facing the prospect of breaking Labour’s manifesto pledge to not increase income tax, national insurance or VAT, and has signalled that she would be willing to break the promise as she warned of “hard choices” ahead.

At the weekend, The Independent revealed that Ms Reeves faces a cabinet backlash if she breaks the pledge to voters.

A number of senior ministers are concerned that breaking the manifesto pledge to not raise income tax, VAT or employee national insurance contributions could prevent any hope of a political recovery, with the party languishing in the polls.

“What those who say we should not stick to that pledge fail to realise is just how important it was in winning the election,” a senior minister said.