Leapmotor C10 review: Spacious SUV faces tough competition from Tesla

At £36,995, the Leapmotor C10 gets you a big, spacious SUV with plenty of space for the family and a kit list that looks like the options list of many premium brands’ EVs. However, £36,995 puts Leapmotor right into the bearpit of some seriously talented cars – it’s only £3,000 away from a Tesla Model 3, a different car admittedly, but in a different league when it comes to EV tech.

For £1,000 you can get a Kia EV3 that will go for a maximum of 375 miles, 112 miles further than the Leapmotor claims. Admittedly the Kia is slightly smaller and not as generously equipped (although comes with enough kit for most), but it gives you an idea what the C10 is up against.

While there are clear positives to considering a Kia C10, there are a few negatives too. Dynamically, it’s not particularly sophisticated with a jittery ride that can get a little tiring and an infotainment system that’s missing key connectivity – there’s no sign of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. That’ll be enough to turn some buyers off. And although build quality inside seems impressive, the sheer expanse of grey materials in our car, spruced up by some fancy lighting, just looked dull to our eyes.

Leapmotor’s initial finance offer of £399 down and £399 per month over four years is reasonable enough, but some of the leasing deals we’ve seen on even better rivals – like the Renault Scenic – make the C10 start to look expensive, too.

How we tested

The Leapmotor C10 was introduced to us at the same event as its tiny, budget stablemate the Leapmotor T03 in Kent. We didn’t manage to test the C10 on the motorway – but we will soon – instead avoiding the notorious M25 and sticking to A- and B-roads and the towns and villages around Tonbridge Wells. As usual, we had a good poke around in the back seats and in the boot, and had a close look at the specs for the C10.

Leapmotor C10: From £36,500, Leapmotor.net

open image in gallery We appreciated small touches on the C10, like how you can wave your foot under the rear bumper to open the boot ( Leapmotor )

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Under that big Leapmotor C10 body sits a reasonably sized 69.9kWh battery that’s big enough for a claimed maximum range of 263 miles. That may well be enough for some, but you can go further for less with the likes of the Kia EV3. At least the C10 comes with a standard heat pump for improved efficiency in cold weather.

As for charging, Leapmotor doesn’t quote a fast-charging speed, probably because it’s nothing to boast about. It does say, however, that the 69.9kWh battery will charge from 30 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes – sure enough, nothing to boast about. A similar charge will take just over six hours on a 7kW home charger.

The on-road performance doesn’t get much better thanks to a ride that constantly felt jittery on the roads we took the C10 on, while it tended to crash through potholes with more fuss than on some more established rivals.

Otherwise, performance is brisk enough with a 0-62mph time of 7.5 seconds and the C10 is an easy enough car to drive with decent visibility all around.

Interior, practicality and boot space

As well as a top five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, it’s a top rating from us when it comes to interior space – it’s cavernous inside. Those in the front will find there’s plenty of head and shoulder room, while you could practically have a party in the back and invite a couple of friends.

The flat floor means three people can sit across the back seats in reasonable comfort, while even with the standard full-length panoramic sunroof there’s bags of headroom, too. The doors open handily wide, too.

Quality inside is impressive with lots of soft-touch materials on the door and dash tops, and elsewhere around the interior, while the seats are covered in sustainable material. We did find the interior unremittingly dull, though – just swathes of grey, punctuated by strips of colour reflected from hidden LED lights.

Outside, you can wave your foot under the rear bumper to open the boot (or you can just press a button) and the door swings up thanks to electric power. There’s a reasonable 435 litres of room in there – not quite as generous as the passenger space – with some under-floor storage, too. Throw the rear seats forward (which are split 60/40) and you’ll get 1,410 litres for luggage.

open image in gallery The lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity might be a dealbreaker for some. ( The Independent )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

We could fill this whole review with details of what kit the Leapmotor C10 gets, but let’s start with some that it doesn’t – there’s no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity and no word on when it might arrive. That might be a deal breaker for some, especially as the 14.6-inch touchscreen with its own navigation system isn’t the most intuitive to use. Here’s hoping that an easy upgrade via the C10’s over-the-air update system brings those much-loved and often desired features.

There’s a 10.25-inch driver display in front of the driver that – as with many cars from China – is a little too cluttered for our liking.

Then there’s that list of equipment that’s too long to mention, but here are some of the highlights. You can use your phone as your key for the C10, the seats are powered, heated (as is the steering wheel) and cooled, there’s a 12-speaker surround sound system on board, the ambient lights change with the music, there’s wireless smartphone charging, a 360-degree view around the car on that big screen and the indicators will flash when you open the doors to warn anyone behind of someone getting out of the car – clever stuff.

There’s every bit of driver assistance you’d want, including adaptive cruise control, while vehicle-to-load tech means you can plug-in and power your home accessories from the C10 when you’re on the move.

Prices and running costs

We think Leapmotor may have to sharpen its pencils when it comes to selling the C10. £399 per month after £399 down over four years at a very low interest rate may sound competitive – as does the list price of £36,500 – but take a good look around at the crazy deals other EV makers are throwing around at the moment and you might well be able to get a better car for similar outlay.

What Leapmotor won’t do is charge you for extras – everything’s included, apart from a colour other than Glazed Green. It’s a nice pearlescent finish (and the paint finish is as good as the quality of the rest of the car) but if you want black, white or one of the two shades of grey, it’ll cost you an extra £700.

open image in gallery The 69.9kWh battery will charge from 30 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes ( Leapmotor )

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Leapmotor doesn’t quote a charging speed for fast charging the C10, probably because it’s not much to write home about. It does say that the 69.9kWh battery will charge from 30 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, while a similar charge will take just over six hours on a 7kW home charger.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Well, it’s certainly good value at £36,500 with what looks like a decent finance offer of £399 down and £399 a month, too. But rivals are selling hard with excellent finance offers from them, too – it pays to shop around as you might get a better car for less.

Does Leapmotor replace batteries for free?

There’s the usual eight-year warranty on the battery, plus four year’s cover on the rest of the car.

The verdict: Leapmotor C10

We’ve had plenty of newcomers over the years that see value for money as the best way to get a foothold in the UK market – and it often works. Leapmotor, which will be sold through Stellantis dealers, is throwing the entire kitchen at the C10 and there’s plenty of space for it all to fit in. What it lacks in sophistication, it makes up for in value. But there are some seriously good all-rounders for similar cash.