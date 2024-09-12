SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Cars Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next: driving the UK's EV and renewable energy revolution

You won’t fail to spot the KGM Torres out on the road. It is a large and really rugged-looking family SUV, with a modern new design that certainly makes a statement. It is packed with the sort of lifestyle detailing that new Land Rover Defender owners love – only this is half the price, and fully electric. It has a gigantic boot as well.

With a robust 73kWh battery, the range is okay at 287 miles, and it’s ready to use DC rapid chargers on the move. Performance is nothing to write home about but, again, decent by class standards. The grumbly ride of the petrol-powered Torres has also been smoothed out by the Torres EVX’s extra weight.

What lets it down is a lack of final polish in key aspects, such as the touchscreen infotainment and higher-speed noise levels. Given the fact official prices start from a rather punchy £44,495, it’s hard to overlook these aspects – although recent special offer prices have made it a more compelling proposition here too.

How we tested

The KGM Torres EVX is becoming a familiar sight in motoring media circles, as the distinctive machine gets into the hands of critics like me. This involves zipping around the country in between events, and becoming a talking point at public chargers.

KGM Torres EVX: From £44,495, KGM-Motors.co.uk

Despite the coupe-SUV styling, the KGM Torres EVX has a huge 839-litre boot. ( KGM )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Looks great, immensely practical, well equipped

Looks great, immensely practical, well equipped Cons: Expensive, middling range, lacks refinement in places

Expensive, middling range, lacks refinement in places Price range: £44,495 to £47,495

£44,495 to £47,495 Battery size: 73kWh

73kWh Maximum claimed range: 287 miles

287 miles Miles per kWh: 3.3

3.3 Maximum charging rate: 145kW

145kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £2.09

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The KGM Torres EVX offers a single 73kWh battery choice. Interestingly, this is sourced from BYD, and comes with a 10-year warranty valid for a staggering 620,000 miles – whichever comes first. We’re sure this will be a real selling point for KGM dealers. A 287-mile range is not class-leading, but is OK for a vehicle this size.

The compact three-in-one motor produces around 210PS, delivering 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds. Such performance is about par for the class. A toggle on the centre console, alongside the electronic parking brake, select drive and reverse, although you have to swipe down on the touchscreen to alter the drive modes.

The KGM Torres EVX’s petrol-powered sister car has firm suspension and a rather jostly ride. The extra weight of the batteries in the Torres EVX seems to settle things down, meaning it’s less disturbed on rough roads, although still not as refined as the best. You will feel its size and weight through corners and, while the electric motor is quiet, there’s a fair bit of wind noise on the motorway.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The KGM Torres EVX has a vast interior, as you’d expect from a tall and boxy machine that measures 4.7 metres long. The driving position has plenty of adjustment and those in the rear have a nice and airy feel. It’s just a shame the centre tunnel eats into the legroom of the middle seat passenger.

The dash has a modern appearance, with an open plan design based around two colour screens. We like the bronze trim detailing, and the stitched trim on top of the dash is posh and tactile. A few more buttons would be nice though, to save overreliance on the touchscreen.

The KGM Torres EVX is, despite appearances, only a five-seater. This means there’s space for a truly gigantic boot, measuring a staggering 839 litres even with the rear seats in place. This is way larger than any of the competition, and is a real trump card for KGM. Fold the rear seats and it expands to 1,662 litres.

Inside, the KGM Torres EVX has a spacious and modern interior with two 12.3-inch screens. ( KGM )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Both KGM Torres EVX models, the K30 and K40, have dual 12.3-inch colour screens. The centre one is a touchscreen, with most major controls and functions centred around this infotainment screen. This even extends to the heater – dual-zone climate control is standard – and it can be a bit overwhelming at first.

Luckily, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard, so you can find solace in your smartphone. KGM also includes its own TomTom-based sat nav, to help seek out nearby public chargers when on the move.

K40 models have extra features including a power tailgate and 3D surround view parking camera. However, as the standard K30 is pretty well equipped with technology anyway, we can’t see much need to trade up. The key differences are premium leather instead of faux leather, and 20-inch wheels instead of 18-inch.

Neither KGM Torres EVX has a particularly impressive stereo. The six-speaker sound system does a job, but there’s no premium alternative to overcome the extra noise at speed, sadly.

Prices and running costs

KGM Torres EVX list prices are a little on the high side for a value-priced model. The range starts from £44,495, with the posher K40 priced at £47,495. However, we recently noticed a special offer has cut prices for the K30 to £39,995, which we think is much better value for money. It still includes the firm’s impressive seven-year, 90,000-mile warranty as well – and the battery is guaranteed for a full 10 years.

Several factors may push up running costs. Service intervals, for example, are every year or 10,000 miles, whereas many rivals extend them to two years. Insurance groups are also surprisingly high, with a group 48 rating (out of 50) placing the Torres EVX alongside high-performance premium EVs, rather than its natural rivals.

With a 73kWh battery, the KGM Torres EVX has a range of 287 miles. ( KGM )

KGM Torres EVX rivals

Skoda Enyaq

Nissan Ariya

Volkswagen ID.4

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The KGM Torres will charge from 10-80 per cent at a 150kW DC rapid charger in around 37 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

KGM Torres prices seem rather steep to us, with an entry point of £44,495, although regular special offers often cut it to under £40k, which is better value.

Do KGM replace batteries for free?

KGM is very bullish on the integrity of the battery, guaranteeing it for 10 years or a remarkable 620,000 miles.

The verdict: KGM Torres EVX

KGM is the new name for the more familiar SsangYong brand, and the Torres EVX is a fantastic way to announce your rebirth. It looks extremely distinctive and turns plenty of heads, although a little more range would be nice, giving prices starting from £40k.