Living with the Hyundai Ioniq 9: Fast charging makes long-distance driving easy

A few months into my time with the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and I’m more convinced than ever of two things: Hyundai (and the Kia and Genesis brands that sit underneath the group umbrella) are leaders in tech, while long-distance driving in an EV isn’t anything to be feared.

In recent years, Hyundai has been creeping further upmarket, reminding me of what Volvo did. The combination of style, quality and Korean hospitality (especially in Hyundai’s all-electric Ioniq models) has been hugely impressive – resulting in the Ioniq 5 becoming a World Car Award winner, while the Ioniq 6 also stands out.

Then there are the Ioniq N models that prove electric cars can be for enthusiasts too, with impressive dynamics, equally exciting looks and the quality that backs up their hefty list prices.

Hyundai’s all-electric Ioniq 9 flagship is a car that focuses on comfort and luxury more than dynamics. It’s a big seven-seat SUV, sharing much with its sister car (and another World Car Award winner), the Kia EV9. However, the new Hyundai gets the benefit of hindsight with the latest tech and a bigger battery.

I’m living with the Ioniq 9 for six months to see if this new-found luxury is more than skin deep. A surprise so far is how many people have likened the car to a Range Rover – and that even includes a current owner. I’ve also been blown away by how comfortable it is – and not just for me, for all passengers.

That all puts the Ioniq 9 into a luxury bracket that Hyundai’s upmarket brand Genesis should be competing in – which is a bit awkward. But let’s see how the 9 fares as a genuine luxury SUV. I’ll be updating my review as I drive and get to know the Ioniq 9 better, so check back in to see how the car measures up in the real world.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Calligraphy

open image in gallery The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has so far proven to be comfortable to drive and very easy to live with ( Steve Fowler )

Base price: £78,595

£78,595 Options: Celadon Grey Matte paint (£1,200)

Celadon Grey Matte paint (£1,200) Total price: £79,795

£79,795 Battery size: 110kWh

110kWh Efficiency on test: 2.8 miles/kWh

2.8 miles/kWh Maximum claimed range: 372 miles

372 miles 0-62mph: 5.2 seconds

Hyundai Ioniq 9 – third report

Lincolnshire and Liverpool are two places I visit regularly for family and football. I have an elderly relative in Lincolnshire who is currently unwell, so sadly the model car museum he used to run has been mothballed for now – but you can see my Ioniq 9 parked outside on yet another muddy winter’s day.

open image in gallery Dirty on the outside, warm and comfy on the inside, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 is the perfect long-distance winter driving companion ( Steve Fowler )

What Lincolnshire and Liverpool have in common is that both are around a 400-mile round trip from my home. And with the Ioniq 9’s maximum claimed range of 372 miles, the maths for a run there and back without stopping for a charge doesn’t add up. That means relying on the public charging network, which – with an occasional exception – has been pretty impressive.

It takes a bit of planning, checking apps like Zap Map that can tell you where charging points are – you can even search by charger speed. I still have a plethora of apps on my phone for many of the individual charging networks, which tend to be more accurate when it comes to whether or not the charging points are in use. And Google and Apple Maps, which I tend to switch between via Apple CarPlay, also show many charging points on them now, too.

On the coldest winter days we’ve seen recently, my maximum range has dipped to between 310 and 320 – still not too bad, I reckon. But that meant my journey to near the Lincolnshire coast had to be planned with a trip to an Instavolt fast-charging hub that I’d scouted just outside of Boston on the way home. There were four 125kW chargers next to a Starbucks, with a further 12 faster 160kW chargers just a few yards up the road. I took the faster option, plugged in and took a walk back for a drink and a sandwich.

open image in gallery Top charging speed so far has been 205kW in the Hyundai Ioniq 9, with a maximum winter range of 311 miles ( Steve Fowler )

When I returned, my Ioniq 9 was charging at the charger’s maximum of 160kW – well within the Hyundai’s maximum. I know that, because it topped out at 205kW at a 300kW charging station a few days later. I’ve always loved speed, but never thought I’d get quite such a kick out of fast charging – it’s addictive seeing the miles click upwards in such short time.

However, the trick to using this fast charging is to only add what you need. At 89p per kWh – and charging slows as you get towards a full battery (just as it does with your phone) – a full charge really isn’t worthwhile. It would be a waste of time and money, so I watched the miles reach 150 (which would get me home with room to spare) and headed off.

I’ve used the same Instavolt chargers a couple of times now and on both occasions there was just one other car charging up. Other chargers have been busier – I had to wait a few minutes to get access to the 300kW Shell Recharge units in High Wycombe – but in most cases, I’ve just rolled up and plugged in. I know I might be able to save a few quid if I pay via the charging company’s app, but it’s much easier to tap and pay. Then most of my charging is done via my home charger at a more relaxed 7kW, making use of a low-rate energy tariff.

open image in gallery The Hyundai Ioniq 9 is proving to be a relaxing, comfortable, efficient long-distance cruiser ( Steve Fowler )

The Ioniq 9 is proving to be a talented long-distance cruiser with a supple ride, great visibility, a quiet cabin and the most fantastic seats that automatically adjust every 30 minutes to ensure you don’t get back pain – and I don’t. Even the Bose audio system has impressed, while a recent software update seems to have cured the car of its habit of dropping the connection to Apple CarPlay.

But one of the best features is its adaptive cruise, which ensures the car stays a set distance from the car in front, keeps you within speed limits and will also change lanes on the motorway when you tap the indicator stalk – checking it’s safe before pulling out, as I always do anyway. Using these systems can be a leap of faith first, but they are a real bonus on long journeys and just take the edge off doing all the driving yourself.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 – second report

Christmas is a great time of year for getting to know your car. It’s when you’re likely to put it to the test more than any other time, with families, longer journeys, bad weather and much more to contend with.

That was certainly the case with the Fowler family and our Hyundai Ioniq 9, starting with a trip to The Royal Albert Hall and then on to see London’s Christmas lights.

Once again, there were six of us on board including my 89-year-old father and 85-year-old mother-in-law – both with limited mobility, but finding it really easy to get in and out of the Ioniq 9. The most nimble of the six of us – two of my adult kids – came along, too, and there was no hardship in sitting in the third row. In fact, as you can see from the pictures, they got the best view of the Christmas lights; the Hyundai’s full-length panoramic sunroof comes in handy when there’s such a good view overhead.

open image in gallery The Hyundai Ioniq 9's panoramic sunroof gave a good view of London's Christmas lights ( Steve Fowler )

The winter weather proves a challenge for any electric car – batteries don’t like the cold. It’s meant that the range for the Ioniq hovers around the 300 mark rather than its claim of 372 miles – hopefully I’ll be able to test the car in warmer weather in the not-too-distant future. That means efficiency has taken a slight tumble, too – now at an average of 2.8 miles per kWh, although considering the cold weather, the full car and the long-distance driving I’ve been doing recently, I don’t think that’s too bad.

One bonus for all of us has been the Hyundai app that allows me to pre-heat the car in advance of a journey. Just as we were singing “Deck The Halls”, I set the car’s climate control running and it was toasty (and defrosted) for our evening trip to see the lights.

So far there’s only been one blot on the Ioniq 9’s copybook and that’s the connection with my phone. It works perfectly with other cars, but routinely the connection with the Hyundai just freezes, leaving me with a stuck navigation screen, any podcast or music on pause and, on occasion, a phone call just disappearing. Maybe the car is due some sort of software update, but currently I have to disconnect and reconnect the phone and things are fine – and it only seems to be happening once per journey.

open image in gallery The infotainment display in the Hyundai Ioniq 9 is big and clear, but gets stuck when in Apple CarPlay mode ( Steve Fowler )

However, there’s one thing I’ve been lavishing praise on the Ioniq 9 for – the seats. My car gets Hyundai’s Relaxation Seats, which – when stopped – will recline the seat and a footrest will pop out. Ideal if you’re stopped to charge and want 40 winks or just a chill. There’s also something called Ergo Motion, which will automatically activate the seat’s massaging function after about 30 minutes of driving to prevent back ache.

Car makers often promise ‘lounge-like’ interiors in their cars, but this is the closest I reckon anyone has ever come. The Ioniq 9 isn’t a sports car, so I don’t need grippy sports seats. What I do want is something that’ll keep me comfortable on a long journey, or when stuck in traffic, and the seats in my Hyundai do exactly that – they’re more comfortable than many armchairs I’ve sat in and I would go as far as saying they’re the most comfortable seats I’ve ever enjoyed in a car.

open image in gallery The Hyundai Ioniq 9 has, quite possibly, the most comfortable seats you'll find in a car ( Steve Fowler )

The seat heating (I haven’t tried the seat ventilation yet) and heated steering wheel are doing sterling winter work, too – and they’ll be on and ready when I warm the car from the app.

Then there are the other luxury features that have impressed me and numerous passengers – and which make the continued Range Rover comparisons so valid. From the Active Noise Control-Road tech – plain old noice-cancelling to you and me – to the 14-speaker Bose sound system (and I’m not normally a fan of Bose in cars), the Ioniq 9 is doing a very good impression of being a luxury car.

Like many luxury cars it’s big, too, which occasionally means a drive around the block looking for a bigger parking space. But with cameras aplenty and clever parking wizardry, it takes the pain out of parking, too, while the car never feels overly big on the road, too.

I’m keen to try a lesser version than my top-spec Calligraphy model at some stage to see if it still feels as luxurious. Smaller wheels may make the ride a bit softer, although I’m not complaining that my car’s ride is firm – not at all, but it could be a touch softer.

There are plenty more miles coming in the next few weeks, and hopefully warmer weather to see the efficiency improve, too. And I’ll be using it in full van mode soon to see how it measures up as a work horse.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 – first report

The Ioniq 9’s arrival was perfectly timed. As you can see from the picture, all six seats came in very handy when I had to ferry my family from Buckinghamshire to Kent for my sister’s birthday party.

open image in gallery Six adults enjoyed a luxury journey in comfort in the Hyundai Ioniq 9 ( Steve Fowler )

So, let’s see what all five passengers thought of the Fowler family’s new arrival, starting with mother-in-law Selma who came along for the ride. “A lovely smooth ride, very comfortable and easy to get in and out of,” she said. And that access was important for her – she’s a fan of big doors that open wide, although I’ve yet to see how they fare in a tight car park.

My wife Victoria praised the seats saying: “The seat was so comfortable and heated in the middle row – lovely.”

My daughter Gemma was relegated to row three where the seats aren’t heated, but were no less comfortable. “Even in the back row where there aren’t heated seats, you still had a heater by your legs to keep you warm,” said Gemma.

My sons were obviously wrapped up warm and concentrating on other things. “It’s very comfortable and there are nice add-on touches with charging sockets, cup holders and lots of storage all over the car,” said Jack. Harry is a man of few words and just said: “Great tech.”

But what about the guy in the driver’s seat, me? So far, I’m just as happy – and I’m tough to impress. However, something strange has happened: this big SUV is something that I really look forward to driving. Don’t go thinking that it’s got a whiff of Hyundai’s N models about it, but it’s such a comfortable car to be in – quiet, quick enough and with a comfortable ride (although the smaller wheels and bigger tyres of other versions would get ride of the few bumps you do feel) – that I genuinely look forward to time behind the wheel.

open image in gallery Clever design details and that sloping roof disguise the Hyundai Ioniq 9's size well ( Steve Fowler )

Is it as luxurious as a Range Rover? My top-spec Caligraphy model, which comes with six ‘captain’s chairs’ rather than the three-person bench in the middle row that the seven-seat models get, is built superbly, with a really attractive-looking interior.

And how’s this for luxury: the Ioniq 9 will automatically adjust the driver’s seat backrest to ensure your back gets moved around on longer journeys – or you can set it for a proper in-car massage, too. In some cars, I do get a bit of back ache when I’ve been sat still for a while – not in the Ioniq 9.

There are plenty more luxury features I’ll discover in the coming weeks, but I’ll leave the final word to the mysterious bloke who had his nose pressed up against the Ioniq 9’s window when I returned to it in a car park. “It could be a Range Rover, couldn’t it,” he said, before smiling, walking off and taking one more look over his shoulder.