The Geely EX5 electric SUV arrives in the UK, starting at £31,990

Chinese automotive giant Geely has officially landed in the UK with the first of its own-brand models. The aggressively priced Geely EX5 is available to buy now starting at £31,990, with deliveries of the all-electric SUV scheduled for late October.

Though you won’t have spotted the badge on British roads, Geely is already a major player in the UK through its ownership of brands like Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and LEVC, the maker of London’s electric black cabs. Originally intended to launch under the LEVC name, the self-branded Geely EX5 marks a major milestone in the automaker’s European expansion.

Like the Xpeng G6 and Changan Deepal S07 before it, the Geely EX5 is another new mid-size Chinese SUV with the Tesla Model Y set firmly in its sights. It arrives with a single powertrain option: a front-mounted 215bhp electric motor paired with a 60.2kWh battery. The official range is competitive enough at 267 miles, a 0-62mph sprint takes 6.9s, and fast 100kW charging allows for a 30 to 80 per cent top-up in around 20 minutes.

open image in gallery The EX5 will come bundled with a premium Andersen wallbox charger in the UK ( Geely )

The line-up opens with the generously equipped SE trim at £31,990, which includes 18in alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera system, heated seats and steering wheel, and a 15.4in central touchscreen. The top-spec Max trim costs £36,990 and adds features like a panoramic roof, massaging front seats and a head-up display. Every EX5 sold in the UK will also include a premium Andersen A3 home wallbox charger.

Geely says it worked with Lotus Engineering to tune the EX5 for British roads and driving styles, though the results of those efforts won’t be evident in the launch model. Instead the UK seems to be getting the Australian spec of the car, with UK tweaks set to be applied in any future tuning updates. The brand has also been building out its own UK distribution network, working with Thatcham Research to ensure parts availability and to keep insurance costs competitive – somewhere other new Chinese brands have struggled.