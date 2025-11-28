Fiat Grande Panda Pop brings cool EV’s price down to £19,495

Electric car prices continue to drop – as shown by the Independent EV Price Index – with Fiat announcing a new, cheaper version of its all-electric Grande Panda. The new Pop trim level replaces the outgoing (RED) edition, bringing the EV range into line with the hybrid versions and lowering the entry price for an electrified Fiat to £20,995, or £19,495 once the Italian company’s E-Grant of £1,500 is taken into account.

open image in gallery The Grande Panda Pop is a cool-looking EV for under £20,000 ( Fiat )

Fiat says the Pop trim carries over much of the outgoing (RED) edition’s charm and visual flair. The exterior gets a rugged look with distinctive 16-inch white steel wheels and the car’s eye-catching LED lighting at both ends. Inside, Fiat has added new two-tone black and blue fabric seats with “Panda” lettering, complemented by translucent detailing across the cabin inspired by Fiat’s famous Lingotto test track.

The tech offering remains generous for an entry-level model, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, an electric parking brake, rear parking sensors, split-folding 60/40 rear seats, and a second glovebox in the upper dashboard. Fiat says the idea was to retain the (RED) edition’s visual appeal while giving the Pop trim a more value-focused proposition for 2026 buyers.

open image in gallery Although the Grande Panda Pop is the entry-level car, it's still well equipped ( Fiat )

The update also marks the fourth anniversary of Fiat’s ongoing global collaboration with the charity (RED), which supports projects tackling global health emergencies. To celebrate, all Grande Panda models ordered in Fiat’s signature red colour will feature distinctive (RED) badging on both B-pillars, continuing the visual link with the outgoing edition while emphasising Fiat’s continued commitment to the charity.

Pricing for the fully electric Grande Panda starts at £20,995 for the new Pop model, rising to £21,995 for the Icon and £24,035 for the La Prima. All three EV versions qualify for the recently reintroduced Fiat E-Grant, which gives customers a £1,500 saving on the on-the-road price of all fully electric Fiat and Abarth models. However, we would expect the Panda to qualify for the government’s £1,500 Electric Car Grant when it goes on sale next year, as cars using the same technology from the rest of the Stellantis group already do.

Fiat’s focus on value will be key as the Grande Panda joins an increasingly crowded small EV market in 2026. The brand has already confirmed that both the hybrid and electric versions will share design DNA inspired by Fiat’s long-running Panda heritage, though the latest model adopts a more crossover-style stance to broaden its appeal.

Fiat expects UK Grande Panda sales to begin in early 2026, with the Panda family also set to expand with bigger and smaller Pandas all set to arrive in the coming years.