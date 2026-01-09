Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Victoria Beckham contributed to the design of the Range Rover Evoque, now up and coming British Formula E driver Taylor Barnard has been working with DS Automobiles’ design team on a concept revealed at the Brussels Motor Show.

The one-off Taylor Made No 4 Concept is based on the DS No 4 electric car, a core model for the French brand. It is intended to celebrate Barnard's arrival in the DS Penske Formula E team, while showcasing design themes that are filtering through to DS's production cars.

The concept was revealed on the DS stand at the show, where it is displayed alongside Barnard's DS E-Tense FE25 Formula E single-seater, as well as the DS Performance Line Special Editions of the DS 3 and No 4.

Visually, the Taylor Made Concept is intended to reflect both motorsport and gaming influences. A large No 4 graphic is integrated into the centre of the grille, while the lighting signature remains faithful to the production model, combining pixelated headlamps with a more futuristic, high-tech appearance. The stance has been lowered and the tracks widened, drawing inspiration from racing cars and video game design cues.

Barnard worked closely with DS Automobiles' Colours, Materials and Finishes department, sharing personal preferences shaped by his racing background and interests outside the cockpit. His brief focused on dark and monochrome shades, contrasted with discreet flashes of colour. This led designers to explore new textures and finishes built around different interpretations of titanium.

open image in gallery DS Automobiles' British Formula E driver Taylor Barnard collaborated on the design of the concept car ( The Independent / Steve Fowler )

Four distinct "portrayals" of titanium are used across the concept. Pure Titanium appears as a raw, yet refined paint finish intended to express the precision of the car's lines. Liquid Titanium introduces a lacquered surface with stronger reflections, creating contrast at the front of the vehicle and highlighting the flow of the bodywork. Craft Titanium is used in aerodynamic areas such as the lower bodywork, front splitter and air vents, replacing traditional carbon fibre with a crinkled, metal-like textile that is covered and crumpled by hand. Lastly, Black Titanium is applied to the roof and spoiler, adding a darker contrast and underlining the more radical elements of the design.

Small design details reference both DS Performance and Barnard himself. Light gold accents, the identifying colour of DS Performance, appear on the mirrors, wheel centre caps, bonnet badge and tailgate signature. Touches of purple, Barnard's favourite colour, are used on the door openers and side identifiers, while his racing number 77 is subtly integrated into the bonnet badge, door furniture and lighting elements within the diffuser.

Reflecting on the project, Barnard said: "I dreamt it up, DS Automobiles made it. The No 4 was already my favourite model in the range, so when the brand's design department presented me with this project, I was both enamoured and honoured. Coming up with a sports car that could be mine every day was an exciting experience. This unique creation is the result of a special collaboration, reflecting the remarkable talent of the women and men from DS Automobiles, who make us dream through their new designs.”

DS Automobiles says the concept is intended to act as a bridge between motorsport and its road cars, particularly through the DS Performance Line Special Editions now being rolled out across the range. These models take inspiration from DS’s latest Formula E car and underline the brand's long-standing involvement in the Formula E World Championship. DS was one of the original teams to join Formula E when it started over a decade ago, and in that time has secured four world titles including two Drivers’ and two Manufacturers' Championships.

DS CEO Xavier Peugeot was quick to point out the benefits of Formula E to DS's road cars, telling us that the company’s latest model, the DS No.8, uses a brake regeneration system that was developed in Formula E, while software development in the race series has also boosted the road car's setup.

DS had a difficult year in the UK in 2025, with only just over 1,000 cars sold – down 12 per cent on 2024. It's hoped that smart promotions like the reveal of the concept car start to boost brand awareness in a crucial year for the premium French brand. The DS No.8 will finally arrive in UK showrooms in the coming weeks, while a new DS No.7 SUV is set to be revealed in a few months time.