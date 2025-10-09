DS No.4 E-Tense review – all-electric hatchback gets an upgrade

One glance is all it takes to know the DS No.4 is no ordinary electric hatchback. From its glitzy light signature to the chiselled French couture bodywork, this is a car that refuses to blend into the grey mass of identikit EVs. It may not be all new – this is effectively a facelifted car – but it’s different, and in E-Tense electric form, it’s rather good – if not quite flawless.

DS Automobiles, Stellantis’s upmarket French brand, has given the former DS 4 a significant mid-life overhaul and a new name to match. The No.4 is available as a self-charging hybrid, a plug-in hybrid, and – the one we’re testing – a full EV. Prices for the DS No.4 E-Tense start at £36,995 for the Pallas trim and rise to £41,860 for the Étoile trim we drove.

It’s a head-turner. A dramatic new front end with animated lighting and a glowing DS badge gives the No.4 some real concept-car cool. Inside, the DS experience continues with a plush cabin featuring Alcantara or Nappa leather, hidden vents, a head-up display and a voice assistant powered by ChatGPT.

But it’s not just a pretty face. The E-Tense version offers 213bhp and 343Nm of torque, driving the front wheels via a single-speed gearbox – it’s brisk but never sporty. There’s decent tech, too – rapid charging at up to 120kW, a clever navigation system that plans charging stops, and app control for all the essentials.

It’s not without flaws. The ride feels firm – particularly the low-speed ride over rough surfaces – and there’s the odd ergonomic quirk inside, like oddly placed switches or reflective surfaces in bright light. But overall, this is a sophisticated, stylish, and surprisingly relaxing car to live with.

How we tested

My first drive of the DS No.4 took place on the international launch of the car in the beautiful Portuguese city of Porto. Its cobbled streets were a strong test of the car’s comfort credentials, while I made sure I found roads more akin to those UK buyers will drive on in the towns nearby and on the motorway. Of course, I also made sure I tested the practicality of the car – riding in the back and filling the boot – while all the tech got a thorough work out, too.

open image in gallery The new DS No.4 is a traditional five-door hatchback available with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and all-electric versions ( DS )

Independent rating: 7/10

Pros: Bold design, plush cabin, tech-rich interior

Bold design, plush cabin, tech-rich interior Cons: Firm-ish ride, fussy ergonomics, middling range

DS No. 4 specs

Price range: £36,995 to £41,860

£36,995 to £41,860 Battery size: 58.3kWh

58.3kWh Maximum claimed range: 279 miles

279 miles Maximum charging rate: 120kW

120kW Efficiency: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

open image in gallery The interior of the DS No.4 feels as upmarket as any other premium brand, but with a bit of French flair ( Steve Fowler )

Under the skin, the DS No.4 E-Tense features a 58.3kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor producing 213bhp and 343Nm of torque. That’s good for 0–62mph in around 8.0 seconds – respectable if not thrilling – and a claimed maximum range of 279 miles. In the real world, you’re likely to see around 230 miles with mixed driving.

Charging performance is decent rather than class leading. The No.4 supports 11kW AC charging for quicker top-ups at home or work, and 120kW DC fast charging will get you from 20 to 80% in about 30 minutes if you can find a suitable fast charger. There’s also battery preconditioning available via the MyDS app, which helps speed up charging in colder conditions.

There are three brake regeneration settings, controlled by paddles behind the steering wheel. The strongest (B+) is effective but still stops short of true one-pedal driving – and the brake feel is smooth and progressive.

On the move, the No.4 feels refined and settled at speed. Primary ride quality – over larger bumps and undulations that test the body control – is good. But it’s the secondary ride over lower-frequency bumps that lets it down slightly. The car can feel a bit too firm over broken or patchy surfaces, which we have a lot of in the UK. I wouldn’t describe it as a crashy ride, but it certainly feels busy and not in keeping with DS’s comfort mantra.

The steering is light and accurate enough, but entirely devoid of feel; it’s best left in its Normal mode, where throttle and steering responses feel most natural. There’s some wheel spin under full throttle from a standstill, but generally the No.4 is more of a cruiser than a bruiser – and for most people that’s just fine.

open image in gallery Rear space in the DS No.4 is no more than adequate ( Steve Fowler )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The DS No.4’s cabin is one of the most distinctive cabins in the compact EV segment. Where most rivals go minimalist and monochrome, DS goes full haute couture.

Our Étoile model featured Alcantara-trimmed seats, bronze dashboard accents, and laser-etched detailing. You can also get Criollo Brown Nappa leather and ash wood finishes – all of which make even premium German rivals look a bit dull by comparison.

It’s not all perfect. Some of the centre console buttons are small and hard to read, and the housing for the head-up display can reflect harshly in the windscreen itself in bright sunlight. The 10.25-inch driver display is also a little small by current standards – but the augmented reality-style head-up system makes up for that.

Our car also had a very old-school sunroof. Some people might like the fact that you can open it, but it’s not a full-length panoramic roof that you get in some with a manually controlled cover you have to lean back and slide forward if you don’t want daylight streaming in.

open image in gallery Boot space in the DS No. 4 is 390 litres ( Steve Fowler )

Space is respectable. Front-seat comfort is excellent thanks to wide seats (with heating, cooling and massage on upper trims). Rear legroom is okay, although the sloping roofline nibbles into rear headroom slightly. Visibility through the shallow rear window isn’t great either – you feel like you’re looking upwards rather than backwards.

Boot space for the electric E-Tense is 390 litres – down slightly on the hybrid version due to battery placement, but still okay for a family hatch. The tailgate can be optionally motorised and hands-free, and the loading lip is nice and low.

Storage around the cabin is reasonable, though some cubbies are on the small side. But overall, this is a classy and comfortable space that’s different in all the right ways.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The DS No.4 majors on tech – and gets most of it right. The infotainment is centred on a 10-inch touchscreen that – for once – is integrated into the dash rather than looking like an iPad plonked on top. It’s powered by DS Iris, which includes over-the-air updates, 3D navigation, voice control and customisable widgets. It’s reasonably responsive, though can take a second or two to react when busy.

New for 2025 is integrated ChatGPT voice assistance, which brings a touch of fun and functionality to otherwise mundane tasks. Just say “Okay Iris” and ask it anything – from setting the temperature to telling a joke. It’s more helpful than gimmicky, but didn’t get all of my questions right.

open image in gallery There's plenty of decent tech inside the DS No.4 including a touchscreen neatly integrated into the dash ( Steve Fowler )

A full digital instrument cluster sits behind the wheel, although it’s smaller than rivals. The real star is the head-up display which floats information like speed, navigation and warnings four metres in front of the driver’s eyeline. It works brilliantly, though the unit that powers it reflects light awkwardly onto the windscreen in certain conditions.

Our test car came with the optional FOCAL Electra 14-speaker sound system. It’s crisp and punchy but lacks a little richness – still, it’s a strong upgrade over the standard system.

All models get wireless phone charging, a raft of USB-C ports, and full wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s a strong suite of safety kit, too including adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, blind-spot warning and DS Drive Assist 2.0 for semi-autonomous driving on the motorway – that worked well on my test.

Prices and running costs

The DS No.4 E-Tense sits in premium territory when it comes to pricing. The entry-level PALLAS version starts at £36,995, while the top-spec ÉTOILE E-Tense tested here comes in at £41,860. That’s not cheap – but it feels worth it when you look at the spec list and quality.

Range is competitive but not exceptional – expect 230 real-world miles. Charging costs will be reasonable and with a low benefit-in-kind tax rate for company car drivers and low road tax, it should appeal to fleet users, too.

Servicing is every 2 years or 25,000 miles, and DS offers a full digital service history and remote diagnostic tools via the MyDS app. There’s also a dedicated e-Coaching widget to help you drive more efficiently.

It’s not the most affordable EV in its class, but it is one of the most distinctive and desirable.

open image in gallery The DS No.4 gets an old-school sunroof with a manual blind – but at least the sunroof opens ( DS )

FAQs

How long does the DS No.4 take to charge?

Using a rapid DC charger at its maximum 120kW rate, the No.4 can go from 20 to 80% in about 30 minutes. At home, a 7kW wallbox will take around 9 hours for a full charge.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The DS No.4 E-Tense range runs from £36,995 to £41,860. If you value elegance over outright range, then yes, it’s worth it. It’s a premium electric hatch with a bold identity – a welcome antidote to the cookie-cutter EV norm.

Does DS replace batteries for free?

Yes – DS covers the battery for 8 years or 100,000 miles. The rest of the car is covered by a 3-year/60,000-mile warranty as standard in the UK, with optional extended cover available.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EVs and hybrid electric cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: DS No.4

The DS No.4 E-Tense is refreshingly different. If you want an electric car with style, character and comfort, this is it. But dynamically, it’s not quite as comfortable as I would have liked – and DS is all about comfort, after all – while there are a few usability shortcomings inside.