The Citroen e-C4 is a breath of fresh air, standing out from the crowd thanks to its distinctive design and comfort-focused drive. All versions are well-equipped and if you stick with the entry-level model it’s one of the more cost-effective electric cars of this size. Energy efficiency is pretty good, too.

In some ways the e-C4 is fairly unremarkable, however. Battery range is about average, whichever of the two available versions you go for, and maximum charging speed is nothing special at 100 kW. It’s practical enough to make it a viable choice for families, but many rival cars give you more boot space. Overall, it’s a solid choice as a battery-powered hatchback for those that want something a bit different but it’s not as much of a bargain as some of Citroen’s other models and it’s starting to feel a little off the pace compared with some newer electric cars.

How we test

I used the Citroen e-C4 for some longer work-related trips as well as everyday family activities and our rural school run.

Citroen e-C4: From £31,960, Citroen.co.uk

( Citroen )

Independent rating: 6/10

Pros: Keen pricing, smooth ride, stylish design

Keen pricing, smooth ride, stylish design Cons: Smallish boot, so-so range, dated infotainment

Smallish boot, so-so range, dated infotainment Price range: £31,960-£36,960

£31,960-£36,960 Battery size: 50-54kWh

50-54kWh Maximum claimed range: 219-260 miles

219-260 miles Miles per kWh: 3.7-4.3

3.7-4.3 Maximum charging rate: 100kW

100kW Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.60-£1.86

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

You can choose between two power options with the Citroen e-C4 – one with a 50 kWh battery and 100 kW electric motor or one with a 54 kWh battery and 115 kW motor. Both are front-wheel-drive only and there’s not a huge difference between them for performance. The higher-powered version has a 0-62mph time that’s 0.8 seconds quicker, at 9.2 seconds, so although neither is especially quick outright they both give you the swift pull-away you expect of an electric car. Soft suspension and light steering make the e-C4 an easygoing ride – if comfort rather than fun is your priority it’s a good choice.

Maximum charging speed is 100 kW, while battery range is similarly solid but unspectacular, stretching from 219 miles for the 50 kWh battery option to 260 miles for the 54 kWh version. Factor in the usual real-world caveats and, while it’s more than most people usually drive in one go, it does have its limitations. Many rivals offer a longer-range option for those that want a bit more flexibility.

Interior, practicality and boot space

It’s perhaps telling that Citroen refers to the e-C4 as a hatchback rather than an SUV because despite its raised stance and SUV-style design it’s actually no more practical than a Ford Focus. In fact, at 380 litres to the load cover the e-C4 has almost exactly the same boot capacity as a Focus. Interior space is similar, too, with decent legroom for four. The e-C4 cuts the mustard as a family car, and its slightly higher ride height makes it easier getting your offspring and their child seats in and out than with a conventional hatchback. Headroom in the back isn’t overly generous, though – you can blame the sleek, coupe-like roofline for that.

As with the exterior design, the interior of the e-C4 has a pleasantly quirky look. It’s modern and appealing, and you can forgive the fact that some of the materials look a bit basic because everything feels solid and the e-C4 costs less than its premium-badge rivals.

The Citroen e-c4 offers decent legroom for four ( Citroen )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

There’s a refreshing simplicity about the e-C4’s dashboard, with a central touchscreen placed high up and easy to see, and traditional rotary dials for the air-con below it. So far, so user-friendly. The touchscreen itself has a slightly dated look and feel, however – the display isn’t as crisp as in some newer cars and it can be a bit slow to respond. All but entry-level You! (yes, really) trim includes a heads-up display that works well.

You! trim also misses out on the voice recognition and sat-nav you get with other models but it does include six speakers and support for Apple Carplay and Android Auto. There are front and rear USB charging points in both rows in all versions, but top-spec ë-series trim adds wireless charging between the front seats, as well as an upgraded, eight-speaker sound system.

Prices and running costs

While it can’t compete with the MG4 (or MG ZS) on price, the e-C4 is one of the more affordable cars of its size, with prices currently starting at a smidge less than £32,000 for entry-level (yet well-equipped) You! trim. You may want the extra safety and convenience features of mid-range Max trim, though, at which point you’re looking at almost £35k. That’s not especially cheap (and it’s about £8k more than the equivalent petrol auto model, in case you were wondering). If you’re not planning to buy outright, Citroen offers some tempting leasing deals and those available for the e-C4 are very competitive.

Charging costs will vary but the good news is that the e-C4 is one of the most efficient cars of its type, with an official miles per kWh figure of between 3.7 and 4.3. Insurance groupings are notably low (21-24) when compared with rivals such as the MG4, which helps to keep overall ownership costs down.

The Citroen e-c4 is one of the most efficient cars of its type ( Citroen )

Citroen e-C4 rivals

Hyundai Kona Electric

MG4

Vauxhall Mokka Electric

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

Citroen says a 20-80 per cent charge for the e-C4 using a rapid charger takes less than 30 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Value for money is a key strength of most Citroen cars but while the e-C4 is comparatively affordable it’s not as budget-friendly as many of the brand’s cars.

Does Citroen replace batteries for free?

Citroen’s warranty cover is an industry-standard three years or 60,000 miles, while the e-C4’s battery has a separate guarantee for eight years or 100,000 miles (whichever comes sooner), and it will replace or repair the battery if it drops below 70 per cent capacity.

The verdict: Citroen e-C4

I love the look of the Citroen e-C4 and it has a very likeable character; a touch more practicality and a longer range would make it even more appealing.