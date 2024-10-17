SPONSORED BY E.ON NEXT The Independent's Electric Vehicles Channel is sponsored by E.ON Next.

Citroen has never shied away from creating dramatic-looking cars that divided opinion throughout the years. So, why were we surprised to see the arrival of the My Ami? The two-door quadricycle has sold in excess of 40,000 models since launch.

In fact, its success caught out the French manufacturer, who never anticipated such a high demand. That was proven again with the launch of the more robust My Ami Buggy version. Initially it was only sold in France and all 50 examples sold out in just 18 minutes.

Building on this success and demand, Citroen introduced the My Ami Buggy II with 800 models being sold across eight countries, including the UK which got 40 vehicles. The first 10 sold in less than an hour and more than 20,000 people registered an interest.

So what’s the appeal of the My Ami Buggy II? Firstly, it boasts quirky looks with hinged gates instead of doors, and there’s no roof either (there are plastic covers in case it rains). It can turn on a sixpence, making it ideal for city driving, and it’s great fun to drive. And that price – it starts from around the £10,000 mark, if you can get one.

But it’s not without its flaws. Firstly, the maximum speed of 28mph will leave fellow motorists fuming if you stray onto a faster road. The lack of doors or a proper roof may be fine in sunnier climes, but the novelty could wear off pretty quickly here in the UK. It’s also worth noting that all models are left-hand drive only, which won’t suit everyone.

How we tested

Where else could we test something as quirky as Citroen’s My Ami Buggy II than on the outskirts of Paris? Our test drive around the city limits was met with plenty of attention from pedestrians and motorists, as well as the nonchalant shrug of local Parisian shoulders.

Citroen My Ami Buggy II: From £10,495, Citroen.co.uk

open image in gallery Don’t expect luxury; the Citroen My Ami Buggy II interior is as basic as it gets. ( Citroen )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Guaranteed to make you smile, full of character, agile around town and perfect for the beach

Guaranteed to make you smile, full of character, agile around town and perfect for the beach Cons: Pricier than Ami and Ami Cargo versions, top speed of 28mph, waiting lists to purchase

Pricier than Ami and Ami Cargo versions, top speed of 28mph, waiting lists to purchase Price range: £10,495

£10,495 Battery size: 5.5kWh

5.5kWh Maximum claimed range: 46 miles

46 miles Miles per kWh: 8.3

8.3 Maximum charging rate: Domestic socket only

Domestic socket only Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £0.81

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The front-wheel drive, single-speed Citroen My Ami Buggy II has a tiny 5.4kWh battery with 8hp that delivers up to 46 miles of driving between charges at speeds of up to 28mph. That last figure is a hint as to where this vehicle is likely to be found with venues such as golf clubs, hotels and beach resorts snapping up any available models.

It takes about five seconds to reach top speed, but 28mph does feel a whole lot faster without any doors or roof and with far larger vehicles whizzing by. But it’s the My Ami Buggy II’s agility that really wins you over. With its excellent 7.2-metre turning lock, plus diminutive proportions stretching just 2.4 metres in length and 1.4 metres across, this vehicle can be parked in the tiniest of spaces or squeeze down the narrowest path to the beach.

When it comes to performance, it’s a very simplistic approach by Citroen. You turn a key, select D for Drive and off you go. It feels quite quick off the mark and is simple to drive in busy stop, start traffic with decent all-round visibility.

Fast charging is not an option as the My Ami Buggy II’s battery is so small, but you can get an 80 per cent charge in just over three hours via a standard domestic plug.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The interior of the My Ami Buggy II is really as basic as they come, so if you’re someone who needs all their creature comforts, we would suggest looking elsewhere. There are two seats, a steering wheel, compact digital readout and a USB port sitting below a mobile phone cradle. And that’s about it.

There’s no boot, but the passenger seat is set quite a way back leaving lots of storage space in front of them, along with additional room behind the seats. A compact bag that looks like an upmarket pencil case clips onto the steering wheel to keep smaller items safe and secure. But, this is quite annoying to be truthful and was quickly removed for our test drive.

There are zipped, clear plastic door covers and these can be rolled backwards and secured when not required, leaving the two-bar hinged gates exposed to the elements. And similarly, the roof comprises a waterproof fabric that can be rolled up and attached to the rear of the Buggy with clip fastenings. It is a bit of a palaver and if you’re caught out by a sudden shower, expect a drenching.

Compared to the Ami, the Buggy II gains some extra rugged styling cues, including black wheel arch mouldings, door frames, bumpers and headlight surrounds, plus bronze-coloured wheels. There are also lots of wipe-clean surfaces inside the vehicle so sandy towels or spilt pop won’t be an issue.

open image in gallery The Citroen My Ami Buggy II is priced from £10,495, but all new models are sold out. ( Citroen )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

Technology, stereo and infotainment are areas that are pretty non-existent on the My Ami Buggy II. It is a back-to-basics model with very few bells and whistles. In fact, there’s no radio, no sat nav, no smartphone connectivity. If you desperately need some music, there is a specifically designed Bluetooth speaker that will tuck into a purpose built recess. This needs to be purchased separately and costs €149.

Once again, it’s worth reminding ourselves this is not a car, so is lacking in all the finer creature comforts.

Prices and running costs

The Citroen My Ami Buggy II cost £10,495 when it went on sale, but the number of units was limited and they were snapped up quickly with supply far outweighed by demand. The day-to-day running costs of the vehicle are low with no fast-charging bills due to the tiny battery which is only suitable for home charging. And, once the novelty has worn off, it’s likely private owners will only really make use of the Buggy during summer months or on special occasions.

The My Ami Buggy II comes with a two-year warranty that can be extended through various Citroen care packages.

open image in gallery With a range of 46 miles, the Citroen My Ami Buggy II is ideal for city driving or trips to the beach. ( Citroen )

Citroen My Ami Buggy II rivals

Fiat Topolino

Renault Twizy (no longer on sale)

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

About three hours via a domestic socket

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

The My Ami Buggy II costs from £10,495, but all new models sold out very quickly. The standard Ami is available from £7,695.

Do Citroen replace batteries for free?

They are covered by a three-year battery warranty which can be extended through a Citroen dealership.

The verdict: Citroen My Ami Buggy II

First things first, the Citroen My Ami Buggy II is not a car. It is in fact a quadricycle which means it can be driven by anyone over the age of 16 who holds a moped licence. After several hours driving its more ‘sensible’ sibling, the Ami, around London, we headed to Paris for the Buggy II model.

This is definitely more rugged and stripped back to say the least. It has no doors, no roof, a very limited range and a top speed of 28mph. But it will certainly make you smile as long as the rain holds off.