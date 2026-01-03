Audi Q5 e-hybrid review: Smart and sophisticated premium plug-in hybrid SUV

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Q5 is Audi’s global best-seller, making it a car the firm has to get right. All eyes were therefore on the launch of this third-generation model in early 2025 – and, sure enough, the German giant didn’t stumble. The new Q5 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but does build nicely on the strengths so ably displayed by its two predecessors.

Visually, it has the striking front end seen on many modern Audis. The grille is extra-large, there are bold air intakes and slim LED headlights. Some find it a bit busy, but it’s certainly distinctive. There are bright LED lights at the rear too, plus a fancy high-level brake light that projects onto the rear window – it sounds odd but it’s quite distinctive when you see it in action.

There’s a digital-first interior, designed around two screens mounted beneath a single piece of glass. This replaces most of the buttons on the dashboard – including, controversially, physical climate controls – but the stylish setup has been designed to be logical to use.

Space and practicality have been improved, with a practical rear seat and thoughtfully designed boot, and Audi also offers a Q5 Sportback e-hybrid, with a sleeker rear end that’s meant to be more coupe-like.

The e-hybrid technology combines a smooth petrol engine with an electric motor. The plug-in hybrid battery is now much larger, with an EV range of over 60 miles, and the Q5 e-hybrid can run in electric mode at speeds of up to 87mph.

There are niggles; surprisingly it doesn’t have any DC rapid charging capability, for example, and some of the interior plastics aren’t quite as premium-grade as you’d expect of an Audi. Naturally, it has premium-grade prices as well, placing it out of reach of many real-world buyers. But, overall, the new Q5 e-hybrid is worth it; Audi looks to have another hit on its hands.

How we tested

I seem to have driven the Audi Q5 all around the world, from its original launch in Malaga, to time behind the wheel in the UK, to a spin in LA as part of assessing it for World Car Awards 2026 – yes, the latest Audi Q5 is a contender for the biggest prize in automotive.

Audi Q5: From £56,740, audi.co.uk

open image in gallery It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but does build nicely on the strengths of its predecessors ( Audi )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Ultra-sophisticated tech, practical cabin, classy to drive

Ultra-sophisticated tech, practical cabin, classy to drive Cons: Some cheap plastics inside, premium prices, no DC rapid charging

Audi Q5 Specs

Price range: £56,740-£59,340

£56,740-£59,340 Battery size: 20.7kWh

20.7kWh Maximum EV range: 62 miles

62 miles Engine: 2.0-litre petrol

2.0-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Audi Q5 e-hybrid has a 251hp 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 129hp electric motor, which gives a combined system output of 299hp. This is a pretty punchy amount of power, with performance benefitting accordingly; 0-62mph takes just 6.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 155mph. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard, ensuring plenty of traction off the line, along with enhanced muddy field and wintery weather prowess. A seven-speed automatic gearbox is also standard.

You can choose two driving modes, EV or hybrid. The former sticks in electric mode so long as there’s charge in the battery, while the latter juggles petrol and electric mode in, Audi says, the most efficient way. It’s particularly intelligent if you set the sat nav – it will analyse your route and choose the most efficient drive mode on each section.

Even with a discharged battery, the Audi Q5 e-hybrid offers a decent amount of low-speed pure electric driving, which really boosts its refinement. I found it a sophisticated drive, with the plug-in hybrid tech working seamlessly – it’s probably the pick of the bunch out of all the Q5 engine options.

I love how the Q5 drives, too. It’s sophisticated, precise and accurate, with lots of strength in depth. It’s particularly able with the optional air suspension, but even standard models have a decent ride and sharp handling. A BMW will deliver more thrills, but for effortless long-distance driving with minimal effort, the Audi takes some beating.

open image in gallery Take your pick: There are a range of trims available ( Audi )

Interior, practicality and boot space

The Audi Q5 e-hybrid has a modern interior designed around the firm’s ‘digital stage’ infotainment. This gives it a clean appearance, which is further enhanced by the multi-colour ambient lighting at night. The interior isn’t entirely button-free though, with Audi fitting a touch-sensitive console in the driver’s door panel for things such as lights and door mirrors. I’ve grown to quite like it.

There are a range of trims available, including a lovely suede-style fabric called Dinamica which stretches across the dashboard. It’s beautiful to touch. The Q5 has great seats too, particularly the exceptional chairs in S line models. Add in a fully-adjustable, high-set driving position, and the Q5 becomes a long-distance dream.

Those in the rear are also well off. The seat is comfortable and there’s lots of space, while it’s ergonomically thoughtful as well. A new feature is the sliding rear seat – it’s split 60/40, with both sections sliding independently – so you can juggle boot space with rear passenger comfort. The backrests also recline, for even more upmarket comfort.

The Audi Q5 e-hybrid has a 438-litre boot, which is down on the 526 litres offered in the standard model, due to the plug-in hybrid battery. With the rear seats folded, it expands to 1,358 litres. The load area is thoughtfully designed, with an ultra-practical layout, and even the materials are high-end. If you choose a Q5 with air suspension, you can lower the body at the press of a button, making the boot easier to access.

open image in gallery The clarity of the display is exceptional – it has the depth and crispness of a high-end laptop ( Audi )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Audi Q5 e-hybrid has a cutting-edge infotainment system. The curved, freestanding panoramic OLED display has a 14.5-inch Audi MMI touchscreen and 11.9-inch driver display. The clarity is exceptional – it has the depth and crispness of a high-end laptop – and this is backed up by the powerful system’s comprehensive functionality. There’s even an Audi app store, for installing third-party apps.

You can also choose an additional 10.9-inch passenger display (it’s standard on Edition 1 models), so your copilot can set navigation and stream content independently of the driver. It’s a bit gimmicky and makes the dashboard look a bit busy.

As standard, the Q5 has a fairly decent 10-speaker stereo. If you can, it’s worth upgrading to the Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system, which is exceptional. It comes as part of the Sound & Vision Pack, which also includes a head-up display – and this too is really impressive, with extensive functionality and detailed sat nav instructions.

Even the USB technology is impressive. The sockets in the front deliver up to 60W of power, while those in the rear serve up 100W, which Audi says is sufficient to power larger devices such as laptops. Oh, and I love how the ambient lighting strip on the dashboard has added safety functionality – a section of it blinks green when you indicate, and flashes red if you’re about to open a door in the path of a car or cyclist approaching from behind.

open image in gallery Pricey, yes, but it’s actually slightly cheaper than a plug-in hybrid BMW X3 ( Audi )

Prices and running costs

The Audi Q5 e-hybrid has premium pricing, but so too do its key rivals. Indeed, it’s actually slightly cheaper than a plug-in hybrid BMW X3, and significantly cheaper than a Mercedes-Benz GLC. S line is my preferred trim; Edition 1 is fully loaded, reflected by a price tag of over £63,500.

Strong retained values will help offset the high prices, helping make monthly PCP or leasing costs a bit more affordable. The Audi Q5 e-hybrid also has the potential to deliver superb fuel economy, especially if you charge each night and make full use of its EV range of up to 62 miles. That’s the real benefit of such a large battery – which also helps cut CO2 emissions and make for favourable benefit-in-kind rates for company car drivers too.

Audi Q5 rivals

BMW X3

Volvo XC60

Mercedes-Benz GLC

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The Audi Q5 e-hybrid can charge at a rate of up to 11kW. If you have a suitably powerful wall box, it will go from zero to 100% in around two and a half hours.

How much does it cost – is it worth it?

The Audi Q5 e-hybrid costs around £6,000 more than a standard 2.0-litre petrol model. This seems reasonable, given the potential fuel economy savings on offer – and it will save company car drivers plenty in benefit-in-kind tax.

Does Audi replace batteries for free?

The Audi Q5 e-hybrid has an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty for the hybrid battery.

Why trust us

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict

I’m a big fan of the Audi Q5. It doesn’t aim to be the flashiest or most thrilling of SUVs around, but does set out to deliver plenty of overall ability in a cool, calm and collected manner. The Q5 e-hybrid is probably the most well-rounded of the lot, too.