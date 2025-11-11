Audi Q3 review: A sophisticated reinvention of a popular compact SUV

The Audi Q3 is a very important model for the German firm. Competing with the likes of the BMW X1 and Volvo XC40, it’s a well-proven entity that customers seem to like. The launch of this third-generation model perhaps marks the biggest step forward yet for the Q3, which now features the same modern styling and interior cues from the upmarket Audi Q5. With more and more alternatives entering the sector, Audi hopes this move upmarket will help the Q3 stand out.

While there isn’t a pure electric Audi Q3, there is a full range of other powertrains, from petrol and diesel, to mild hybrid, to the plug-in hybrid reviewed here. Called e-hybrid, it now has a much larger 19.7kWh battery that gives an electric range of up to 74 miles – more than double the range of the previous Q3 TFSI e (yes, Audi has confused things by changing the name of its plug-in hybrids).

This extended range will appeal to company car drivers as well as those spending their own money. Speaking of which, this is one of the areas in which the Audi Q3 is less competitive; it’s become a rather pricey machine, starting from £45,800. That’s notably more expensive than regular Q3, with Audi pointing to its heady 272hp power output for justification. Even so, a plug-in hybrid BMW X1 is available for £3k less. Time to find out if the Audi Q3 is worth it.

How I tested

I drove the Audi Q3 on its international launch held in Scotland. This meant I had the odd experience of piloting a left-hand drive car on the challenging roads north of Glasgow – with some typically inclement British weather adding to the spectacle.

open image in gallery Beware that when it comes to brakes, the Q3 takes a bit of getting used to ( Audi )

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Very sophisticated, effective plug-in hybrid tech, roomy interior

Very sophisticated, effective plug-in hybrid tech, roomy interior Cons: Expensive, some cheap plastics, design won’t be to all tastes

Audi Q3 specs

Price range: £45,800-£51,350

£45,800-£51,350 Battery size: 19.7kWh

19.7kWh Maximum EV range: 74 miles

74 miles Engine: 1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre petrol Claimed battery & engine range: TBC

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The Audi Q3 e-hybrid’s generous power output makes it the second-fastest Q3 you can buy. 0-62mph acceleration takes a hot hatch-like 6.8 seconds, and if you floor the accelerator, it really does surge. It feels strong in EV mode too though, courtesy of a punchy 115hp electric motor, which has lots of pulling power. The engine doesn’t need to fire up in order for the Q3 to feel sprightly.

The hybrid system is superb. The generous size of the battery means there’s plenty of electric range, and when it’s depleted, the system almost imperceptibly blends in the turbo petrol engine. Even then, it seems to hold enough charge to allow a good amount of low-speed EV running. It’s one of the best plug-in hybrid systems on the market.

As mentioned, the 74-mile range of the 19.7kWh battery is generous. It also offers DC rapid charging; using a 50kWh public charger, it will go from 10-80 per cent in under 30 minutes.

Audi offers a clever new ‘twin-valve’ adaptive suspension option with the Q3, and all the test cars were fitted with this option in order to show it off. It’s part of the Sound & Vision Pro pack, costing £3,550. Is it worth it? Absolutely. The flat, even body control was a real standout on Glasgow’s twisting, undulating roads. The sophistication really suited the Audi Q3, and remained the case no matter how hard I pushed the car.

The ride itself was a bit taut – typically Audi – while the firm, confident steering meant I could place this large-feeling SUV easily on the road. The brakes had a bit of a springy feel though, and I found they took a bit of getting used to.

Interior, practicality and boot space

open image in gallery The Q3 is expensive, but the long-range battery will help with running costs ( Audi )

The latest Audi Q3 is a practical and spacious compact SUV, with a well-planned interior that’s ideal for family duties. It’s easy to step into and the driving position is commanding – indeed, the Q3 feels a surprisingly large car behind the wheel, giving you the sense of driving something much higher up in the range. The open plan feel of the dashboard is nice, and I like the gently-curved dash trim that accentuates the freestanding infotainment system.

The steering wheel is a weird shape, with an odd spoke design; I can’t say I was a big fan, and its touch-sensitive buttons were pretty rubbish too. Much better is Audi’s reinvention of the column stalks. Controls are now mounted on dual pods, which are tactile and nice to use. It takes a bit of getting used to, but I enjoyed using it – regular column stalks felt a bit boring in comparison. Extra points for the superb head-up display that’s standard on all Q3 e-hybrid, too.

There’s a lot more space in the rear of the new Audi Q3. Again, because it’s high off the ground, it’s easy to step into, and the open, airy feel extends to the rear. The sliding rear seat is a nice practical touch, allowing you to juggle boot space and rear passenger room. What a pity Audi has downgraded the quality of the plastics in the rear, though – it’s a definite second-class experience.

Overall quality up front is more robust, and the Q3 has that meticulously-engineered feel all the best Audis possess. Again, though, cheaper plastics lower down the dashboard spoil the premium feel evident elsewhere. It’s a surprise to see Audi scrabbling to save pennies like this.

The sliding rear seat means boot space varies between 488-575 litres, or 1,386 litres with the rear seats folded (it has a 40:20:40 split). All Audi Q3 have a power tailgate as standard.

open image in gallery ( Audi )

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The Audi Q3 has an eye-catching curved infotainment display. The freestanding panoramic screen comprises an 11.9-inch driver display and 12.8-inch MMI infotainment touchscreen, and it is based on the latest Android Automotive OS. I like it; the user interface is clean and logical, making it much easier to use than many other systems. It doesn’t suffer the icon overload of BMW’s latest setup, either – and the programmable shortcuts are handy.

The snappy tech has wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which integrate nicely, and a cooled wireless charger standard across the range keeps your mobile battery topped up. There’s an Audi app store that allows third-party app downloads; yes, you can now watch YouTube in the latest Audi Q3. The brilliant clarity of the centre screen ensures it’s delivered in HD quality.

There’s a standard Audi sound system, but I experienced the optional Sonos 12-speaker premium setup. With 420W, it’s not the most powerful, but sound quality was decent. It has posh-looking door speakers in the front, but those in the rear look cheap. Perhaps not the brand boost for rear seat passengers Sonos would like…

Prices and running costs

As mentioned, the Audi Q3 e-hybrid is expensive. Most buyers prefer the S line version, and that launches with a price of £48,600, while the Edition 1 is over £51,000. Audi will argue the sophisticated new model, with its long-range plug-in hybrid tech, is worth it, but it’s still a noteworthy jump over earlier models.

The long-range battery will help with running costs though, particularly if you’re able to keep it topped up with a home wall box. The Q3 commands superb retained values too, which will help keep monthly PCP payments down. Insurance groups don’t look too bad for a premium compact SUV, either.

Our team of motoring experts have decades of experience driving, reviewing and reporting on the latest EV cars, and our verdicts are reached with every kind of driver in mind. We thoroughly test drive every car we recommend, so you can be sure our verdicts are honest, unbiased and authentic.

The verdict: Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 is a very sophisticated-feeling compact SUV, with a cool and clinical drive. The plug-in hybrid system is effective, and the EV range is generous. However, while it’s practical, there are a few too many cheap plastics inside for something wearing the Audi badge.