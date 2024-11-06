Domino’s returns to growth after strong delivery orders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Domino’s Pizza Group has returned to growth over the latest quarter after it was boosted by strong delivery orders and offers for customers.

The company, which has 1,352 stores in the UK and Ireland, said it has “great momentum” which has continued in recent weeks.

It came as the pizza firm said it is also benefiting from new store openings, with the firm expecting to complete up to 60 new openings by the end of the financial year.

In an uncertain environment we are well placed to continue our strategic progress due to the strength of the Domino's brand and system Andrew Rennie, Domino's chief executive

On Wednesday, Domino’s revealed that like-for-like system sales grew by 0.7% for the three months to September, bouncing back from a slight fall in the previous period. Total sales were up 3% to £374.8 million.

Domino’s said order numbers increased by 3.5% to 17.4 million over the third quarter.

It said this was supported by strong delivery orders, which grew by 6.6% on the back of “service improvements”.

The hospitality business said it saw positive momentum continue into the latest quarter, with sales up 5.8% over the first five weeks of the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday, Domino’s also told shareholders that is has opened 34 new sites so far this financial year, and expect to open 50 to 60 new stores by the end of the period.

Andrew Rennie, chief executive of Domino’s, said: “We’ve got great momentum in the business which reflects the intense focus from all of us at Domino’s and our brilliant franchise partners on driving growth in delivery orders, our biggest sales channel.

“In an uncertain environment we are well placed to continue our strategic progress due to the strength of the Domino’s brand and system.

“We continue to assess additional value-enhancing opportunities to build a larger, more cash-generative business which delivers strong and consistent returns.”

Shares in the company were up 1% after morning trading.