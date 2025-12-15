Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Harry Brook makes Ashes vow after admitting to ‘shocking’ mistakes

Harry Brook admitted to making “shocking” errors during the first two Ashes Tests
Harry Brook admitted to making “shocking” errors during the first two Ashes Tests (REUTERS)
  • England vice-captain Harry Brook has admitted to making "shocking" errors during the ongoing Ashes series in Australia.
  • Brook has struggled to perform, scoring only 98 runs across four innings and dropping two places in the ICC world batting rankings.
  • He acknowledged gifting his wicket with poorly judged attacking strokes, including a duck and a wild swing at Mitchell Starc.
  • Brook stated his intention to "rein it in" and absorb pressure more effectively, vowing to be more selective in his shot choices.
  • He takes full responsibility for his "bad shots" and aims to bounce back with an improved performance in the upcoming third Test in Adelaide.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in