England make just one change for third Ashes Test against Australia
- England have recalled Josh Tongue to their squad for the must-win third Ashes Test in Adelaide, replacing Gus Atkinson in the pace attack.
- Spinner Shoaib Bashir has again been omitted from the team, despite the Adelaide pitch being expected to favour slow bowlers.
- Will Jacks retains his place as the designated spinner, a decision widely interpreted as a significant vote of no confidence in Bashir.
- Tongue's return follows his strong performance in the 2023 Ashes, where he took five wickets at Lord's, including dismissing Steve Smith twice.
- Bashir has struggled for rhythm since arriving in Australia, with poor performances in warm-up matches and against Australia A.