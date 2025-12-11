Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Australian media mocks England’s mid-Ashes break

Bruised and broken England need Ashes miracle after humbling defeat in Brisbane
  • Australia's tabloid newspapers mocked the England cricket team for taking a mid-Ashes break in Noosa, Queensland, after losing the second Test.
  • Headlines such as ”Sun's out, runs out” and “Life's a beach, even for the sinking Poms” accompanied photos of players relaxing.
  • The media also referenced head coach Brendon McCullum's previous comment that the team had “trained too much” before the second Test.
  • The break followed England's defeat, leaving them 2-0 down in the Ashes series and needing to win all remaining matches to retain the urn.
  • England will revert to their usual three-day preparations for the third Test in Adelaide, which begins on 17 December.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in