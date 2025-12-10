Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey speaks out on England’s controversial Ashes break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has defended England’s contentious decision to take a break from the Ashes ahead of the third Test.

England have been well beaten in both of the first two Test matches after only six days of cricket, and find themselves trailing 2-0 needing to win the next game in Adelaide to keep alive any hope of winning the series.

England head coach Brendon McCullum claimed the team were “over-prepared” for the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane, before which they trained for five days straight. This time England will go back to their usual three-day preparation, leaving plenty of time before the Test match begins next Wednesday, 17 December.

And McCullum has whisked the players away to his favourite holiday destination, Noosa, on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, for five days of downtime. On Tuesday the England players were spotted on the beach playing ‘pig’, the football game they enjoy before each match.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said he “can’t understand” England’s schedule, while commentator David Lloyd said they should be heading to Adelaide early for “naughty boy nets”.

But Carey said England might need time to “refresh the batteries” after two games.

“I think it'd be a nice holiday,” he said. “It’s a pretty big series, with lots of time between games. For the Australian cricket team, we get to go home for a few days and be with families, so touring parties have got to find time to fill in those little windows.

“I’m not sure you need to do it [but] it’s totally up to the touring groups to find ways to take your mind off cricket for a little bit. The Ashes is very hotly contested. You don’t want to be thinking of cricket every single day of the tour. If you do have a little break, it’s probably not a bad time to refresh the batteries.”

England’s have had to endure some barbs from the Australian public while on tour. A pair of local radio presenters appeared on the bench wearing cricket whites with signs reading “For sale, moral victories” and “Bazballers anonymous, free counselling”.

In keeping with England’s relaxed approach to fan interaction this series, a topless Ben Stokes stopped to pose for photos.