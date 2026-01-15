Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gary Neville urges Man United to appoint Premier League-winning boss this summer

Gary Neville wants Man United to try and appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their next permanent manager (Bradley Collyer/PA)
  • Michael Carrick has been named Manchester United's interim head coach for the remainder of the season, following the departure of Ruben Amorim.
  • United legend Gary Neville believes Carrick should not be considered for the permanent managerial role beyond the current season, regardless of how the team performs.
  • Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Neville urged United to try and appoint Carlo Ancelotti, who won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2010, as the next permanent manager in the summer.
  • Former captain Roy Keane believes United must pursue “the best of the best” for the top job, mentioning Diego Simeone and Luis Enrique as potential candidates.
  • Carrick is preparing to lead the team against Manchester City in a crucial match for Champions League qualification on Saturday.
