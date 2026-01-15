Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United’s interim head coach Michael Carrick should not be considered for the permanent role beyond the current season, according to pundit Gary Neville, a sentiment echoed by Roy Keane who urged the club to pursue the "best of the best" for the top job.

Carrick was appointed to lead the team for the remainder of the season on Tuesday, following the departure of Ruben Amorim last week and a brief interim period under Darren Fletcher.

The club’s co-owners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Joel Glazer, and Avram Glazer, were reportedly present at the Carrington training complex on Thursday, with the executive committee’s scheduled meeting moved to Manchester to support the new boss ahead of his first match.

As Carrick prepares to face Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime in a crucial bid for Champions League qualification, Neville was unequivocal about his former teammate’s long-term prospects.

Speaking on Stick to Football, he stated: "I hope he does really well. There cannot be any consideration that Michael takes the job beyond this season, for Michael and for the club."

Neville acknowledged the possibility of a successful run, but maintained his stance.

"If he wins every game, look, we could be sat here in the season where he’s done unbelievably well, and we’re always thinking the fans are up and they’re in the Champions League places, fifth or whatever.

“It could happen if there’s a good run and we could all be getting swayed with it," he said. "I honestly feel like (you have to look at others) at the end of the season when you’ve got (Mauricio) Pochettino, (Thomas) Tuchel and (Carlo) Ancelotti."

Neville specifically highlighted Ancelotti, noting his age, current role, and experience in the Premier League.

open image in gallery Michael Carrick arriving at Manchester United’s training ground on Wednesday morning (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

United’s decision to hand the short-term reins to Carrick, a former Middlesbrough boss, is understood to allow director of football Jason Wilcox to conduct a comprehensive recruitment process in the coming months.

Former captain Roy Keane joined the debate, suggesting Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone and Paris St Germain’s Luis Enrique as potential candidates.

When Neville questioned the realism of securing Enrique, Keane retorted: "But isn’t that bizarre, we’re talking about options and you’re ruling people out. But United should be thinking ‘let’s try and get the best of the best’."

Keane also offered a forthright assessment of the mentality required for players and staff at Old Trafford, particularly concerning external pressures.

"I could give you a list of players here who played for Man United over last 20-30 years," he remarked.

open image in gallery Roy Keane wants Man United to be bold in their managerial hunt (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Archive )

"Deep down I might think ‘they’re not really top players’, but they’ve been able to deal with playing for Man United."

He emphasised the importance of embracing the challenge: "Technically, you might go ‘he’s a lucky boy here to play for Man United’ but part of the challenge is to deal with the expectation of ‘you’re expected to win every week’ and Carrick goes in there now. You embrace that.

“Don’t be hostage to the past and worry about what the previous (have done). That’s not on this team but you have to go out and embrace it, lads."