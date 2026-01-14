Michael Carrick arrives at Carrington for first full day as Man Utd head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick arrived at the club’s training ground on Wednesday morning ahead of his first full day in the job.

The former midfielder, club captain and first-team coach was handed the Old Trafford reins for the rest of the season on Tuesday following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

He drove into Carrington accompanied by assistant coach Jonathan Woodgate ahead of leading training for the first time after players had two pre-planned days off.

Carrick beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy to the role and believes United have the quality to salvage their season after being charged with securing Champions League qualification.

He takes over with the club seventh in the Premier League table and just three points off Liverpool in fourth.

The 44-year-old – who oversaw a three-game unbeaten stint as caretaker boss after Solskjaer’s sacking in November 2021 – begins with Saturday’s Old Trafford derby against Manchester City before heading to leaders Arsenal the following weekend.

“I know what it takes to succeed here,” said Carrick, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League across 464 appearances for United before starting his coaching career at the club.

“My focus is now on helping the players to reach the standards that we expect at this incredible club, which we know that this group is more than capable of producing.

“I have worked with a number of the players already and have obviously continued to watch the team closely in recent years. I have total belief in their talents, dedication and ability to be successful here.

“There is still a lot to fight for this season, we are ready to pull everyone together and give the fans the performances that their loyal support deserves.”

United dismissed Amorim on January 5 after an acrimonious end to 14 underwhelming months in charge.

Darren Fletcher oversaw last week’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Burnley and Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup third-round loss at home to Brighton.

Former Middlesbrough boss Carrick, who will also be assisted by Steve Holland and Jonny Evans, was the unanimous choice to take over for the remainder of the campaign as director of football Jason Wilcox considers Amorim’s long-term successor.

Under-21s coach Travis Binnion and goalkeeping coach Craig Mawson complete the new coaching set-up, with Fletcher returning to his position as the club’s under-18s boss.

Wilcox said: “Michael is an excellent coach and knows exactly what it takes to win at Manchester United.

“He is ready to lead our talented and determined group of players for the remainder of the season as we continue to build the club towards regular and sustained success.”