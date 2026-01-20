Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gael Monfils, 39, suffers first round loss in final Australian Open

Monfils congratulated Sweeny on the victory
Monfils congratulated Sweeny on the victory (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Gael Monfils made his final appearance at the Australian Open, losing to home qualifier Dane Sweeny in the first round.
  • The 39-year-old Frenchman, one of tennis's great entertainers, is playing his last season on the professional tour.
  • Monfils was competing in his 20th Australian Open, having made his main draw debut in 2005.
  • He delivered an emotional farewell to the crowd, including his wife Elina Svitolina, thanking them for an “amazing ride” and expressing gratitude for his many years at the tournament.
  • The victory marked the biggest win of 24-year-old Sweeny's career, as he secured his first main draw Grand Slam match win.
