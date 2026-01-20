Gael Monfils, 39, suffers first round loss in final Australian Open
- Gael Monfils made his final appearance at the Australian Open, losing to home qualifier Dane Sweeny in the first round.
- The 39-year-old Frenchman, one of tennis's great entertainers, is playing his last season on the professional tour.
- Monfils was competing in his 20th Australian Open, having made his main draw debut in 2005.
- He delivered an emotional farewell to the crowd, including his wife Elina Svitolina, thanking them for an “amazing ride” and expressing gratitude for his many years at the tournament.
- The victory marked the biggest win of 24-year-old Sweeny's career, as he secured his first main draw Grand Slam match win.