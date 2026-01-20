Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British star gives brutal assessment of her own performance after Australian Open exit

Sonay Kartal was knocked out of the Australian Open on Tuesday
Sonay Kartal was knocked out of the Australian Open on Tuesday (Getty Images)
  • British number two Sonay Kartal suffered a first-round defeat at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
  • She lost to 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya with a score of 7-6 (3) 6-1.
  • Kartal described her performance as her worst in years, stating her base level was not present.
  • She admitted to relying too heavily on her opponent's errors and playing a poor tie-break.
  • This loss follows a narrow defeat to Elina Svitolina in Auckland earlier this month, and Kartal is still seeking her first victory at the tournament.
